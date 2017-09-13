The Sun News
Home / National / Wike pledges to complete all abandoned hospital projects

Wike pledges to complete all abandoned hospital projects

— 13th September 2017

Governor Nyesom Wike of  Rivers  State said, on Tuesday, that his administration would complete all hospitals abandoned by the Rotimi Amaechi  administration

The Governor who made the pledge at Abua, in Abua/Odual council, while inaugurating a rebuilt hospital said that the gesture was to enable the people access quality healthcare.

‘’All health facilities abandoned by the immediate past administration will be completed to ensure that Rivers people have access to quality healthcare,’’ he said.

Governor Wike said that his administration was working towards completing the Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt and the zonal hospitals in Degema, Bori and Etche.

“All the hospitals being constructed or reconstructed were abandoned. They were in a sorry state of abandonment, despite the funds that accrued to the state,’’ he noted.

‘’We have started the process to complete the abandoned zonal hospitals and the Mother and Child Hospital,’’ Governor Wike stated.

He said that his administration had promised the people of Abua that the State government would rebuilt the hospital.

‘’We have delivered on our promise. We don’t make promises and start giving flimsy excuses,” he added.

The Governor called on community leaders to promote peace to create an  enabling environment for execution of meaningful projects.

Wike urged Rivers people to defend their mandate, adding that they should disregard the antics of the ruling party at the centre.

“You must be vigilant to stop any form of political robber.   Stop any action that will lead to the robbery of our votes,” the Governor noted.

He lauded the member representing Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency in the House of Representtives, Mrs Betty Apiafi for equipping the General Hospital at Abua.

Apiafi said  that the reconstruction of the General Hospital at Abua had rekindled the hope of the people..

‘’ I thank you for remembering the people of Abua/Odual local government area, who were forgotten by the immediate past administration, ‘’ she added.

NAN reports that many Abua people  celebrated the  inauguration of the hospital.

NAN reports that Governor Wike also announced the construction of Ekago-Ogboloma-Adada road in the area. (NAN)

