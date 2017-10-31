Wike pledges sustainable landmark projects in Rivers

… Award, governor’s testimony of good governance – PDP

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has promised to continue his landmark projects to improve the living condition of Rivers people.

Governor Wike made the pledge, on Monday night, before a global audience in his acceptance speech, after receiving the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA), which took place at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters, in New York City.

He was honoured with the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award”, under the “Individual Initiatives to Advance Sustainable Development Category”.

The award was presented to Governor Wike by the Vice President of Global Forum on Human Settlements & Sustainable Cities, Dr. Taj Hamad.

Wike received the award alongside 22 other personalities drawn from different countries, which included Nigeria, China, Bulgaria, Germany, USA, India and Indonesia.

In his acceptance speech, Wike expressed: “Let me on behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State sincerely thank the organizers of this award for the recognition.

“To also commit ourselves that, we will progressively provide infrastructure and social services that will enhance the living standards of all Rivers people on a sustainable basis”.

Wike was chosen for the award because of his outstanding achievements in the area of urban renewal, sustainable cities and provision of basic amenities to the residential areas of low-income earners.

Speaking at the award ceremony, a representative of the United Nations Environment, Mara Murillo, said that the organisation saluted Global Forum on Human Settlements & Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements, for having developed the awards and the constituency for which it was organized for.

Murillo congratulated the 23 awardees, who were selected for their positive achievements and leadership.

The representative stated: “The awards recognise their feats which inspire and encourage others to innovate and replicate similar feats”.

Also, the Vice Chairman of Global Forum on Human Settlements and Sustainable Cities, Dr Taj Hamad, said the awardees had made great achievements that merited the awards.

In his remarks, Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the United Nations, Mamadou Tangara, urged all awardees to continue to work for sustainable cities across the world.

Ms Mara Angelica of the United Nations Programme lent her voice to the calls for collaborations in developing habitable cities.

The 12th Global Forum on Human Settlements and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards Ceremony (GFHS XII) was jointly organized by the Permanent Mission of the Gambia to the UN, the Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the UN (AU), the Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS), the United Nations Environment Programme (UN Environment), the University Peace Federation (UPF), the World Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (WANGO) and the Better City Institute (BCI) .

The governor was accompanied to the international award ceremony by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, two of his children, Chief Judge of the State, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara, member representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency, Ken Chikere, Edo State PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, the former Minister of Sport, Dr Tammy Danagogo, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah, elder statesman, Prince Emma Anyanwu, member of the House of Representatives, Mrs Betty Apiafi, among others.

Meanwhile, the State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the global award conferred on Wike, as a testimony of the governor’s good governance.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this yesterday in Port Harcourt, saying that it showed prudence in the management of the meagre resources of the State.

He stated: “Nyesom Wike, as we speak, in New York City, has received the best award as Mr. Project, a man, who has developed the State and his people. That is what we are talking about. It is important that when you talk, you work and people will see your work and they will know that, you talk and do what you have said”.