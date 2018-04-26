The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers
26th April 2018 - APC can’t win elections in Bayelsa –Dickson
26th April 2018 - Reps summon Buhari over killings
26th April 2018 - 44 killed in fresh Benue, Nasarawa attacks
26th April 2018 - NEMA DG: Why N2.4bn rice for IDPs’re in warehouses
26th April 2018 - Benue killings: ACF asks FG to set up probe panel
26th April 2018 - Joy Christopher 09053550497
26th April 2018 - APC chairmanship: Oyegun may step aside
26th April 2018 - Melaye: Senate shuts down, invites IGP
26th April 2018 - 2018 World Malaria Day: Ambode’s wife distributes 3,000 treated mosquito nets
Home / National / Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers

Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers

— 26th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will join all rollback malaria partners to develop a formidable platform to eliminate the disease in the state.

Speaking yesterday, during his investiture as the grand ambassador for malaria elimination at the  Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said his administration has made the fight against malaria a top priority. 

He said: “We all must fight to eliminate malaria. The deaths flowing from malaria are unacceptable. We must execute it as a communal-based action plan. The fight against malaria goes beyond providing bed nets or ensuring access to effective treatment. These are important  measures, but, certainly not enough. We must move from this sense of complacency, that malaria is preventable and treatable, and focus on the need to end malaria for good, within the shortest period,” Wike said.

He said the action-based communal effort to eradicate malaria must be owned and driven by the grassroots, with a broad-based platform. Wike called on the private sector to join the fight to end malaria, as an enlightened self-interest. 

The governor also urged civil society organisations and well-meaning  individuals to contribute to ending the prevalence of malaria in the state. 

In his address, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, said the state has one of the lowest prevalence of malaria in the country. 

He said the need to eliminate malaria is premised on the fact that it accounts for 60 percent outdoor visits and admission in the state’s health facilities. 

He said the investiture of Wike as the grand ambassador of malaria elimination, would galvanise the fight, in the interest of the state. 

In a goodwill message, South South Coordinator of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Wale Famiyesin, said the governor’s investiture gave him the mantle to make further investments in eradicating malaria. 

Highpoint of the occasion was the launch of the treated nets against mosquito, by the governor, supported by members of the state rollback malaria initiative. 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers

— 26th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will join all rollback malaria partners to develop a formidable platform to eliminate the disease in the state. Speaking yesterday, during his investiture as the grand ambassador for malaria elimination at the  Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said his administration has made the fight against…

  • Dickson

    APC can’t win elections in Bayelsa –Dickson

    — 26th April 2018

    Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has once more said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win elections in Bayelsa State. Dickson, who accused APC in Bayelsa of harbouring, protecting and arming criminals to kill innocent citizens, said the party can never be entrusted with the people’s mandate.  The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo,…

  • Reps summon Buhari over killings

    — 26th April 2018

    • Threaten to shutdown National Assembly • CAN calls Christians out for protest • Presidency reacts Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Job Osazuwa and Chukwudi Nweje The House of Representatives, yesterday,  summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain efforts being made by government to check the endless killings in Benue State and contain security challenges…

  • HERDSMEN Anyibe

    44 killed in fresh Benue, Nasarawa attacks

    — 26th April 2018

    …Sultan gives MACBAN ultimatum From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Linus Oota, Lafia At least, 37 persons were reportedly killed, several others injured and some still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked three council wards in Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State. Seven others were killed in a separate attack in Nasarawa State. The affected Benue villages…

  • NEMA DG: Why N2.4bn rice for IDPs’re in warehouses

    — 26th April 2018

    • Reps panel summons Adeosun, Ogbeh, others Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja, has explained why the 135,500 bags of rice donated to the Federal Government, by the Chinese Government, for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), are still at a warehouse in Lagos. Maihaja said  the bags…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share