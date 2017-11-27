Wike lauds Dalung for commitment to Nigeria’s development

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has lauded the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, for his commitment to the development of a united Nigeria, irrespective of party affiliation.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Sports at the Government House Port Harcourt Monday, Governor Wike said the Minister of Sports had shown uncommon courage in allowing the state to host the national wrestling championship and the African Wrestling Championship in 2018.

He said: “If we have Ministers like you, nobody will be talking about political parties. People like you work well for Mr President. People like you are the ones Mr President need to move the country forward.

“What you have done for Rivers State is not what money can buy. You have by this action introduced a positive for Rivers State. You are telling the world that Rivers State is peaceful and a place to invest”.

Governor Wike also praised the President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, for his decision to promote the hosting of championship in Rivers State.

In his remarks, Minister of Sports said that wrestling was traditional to Nigeria, hence, the country would continue to excel in the sports.

He commended Governor Wike for his investments in the development of sports, noting that the facilities put in place for the competition were world class.

The mnister said that over 700 athletes, 300 officials, 24 states and 12 wrestling clubs were participating in the Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship.

He said, while most States have neglected sports, the governor has promoted sports, thereby enhancing social cohesion.