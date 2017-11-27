The Sun News
Latest
27th November 2017 - Wike lauds Dalung for commitment to Nigeria’s development
27th November 2017 - Turkish, Sudanese agencies catch, return alleged coup suspect
27th November 2017 - Police nab 3 NANSmembers for murder
27th November 2017 - Court remands ex-Edo deputy Speaker’s sons for attempt to kill father
27th November 2017 - Taraba: Bashir Marafa quits PDP for APC
27th November 2017 - 2 foreigners, Nigerian docked for bunkering 
27th November 2017 - Enugu corn millers seek government aid for N200 million loss
27th November 2017 - Ikoyigate: 3 self-acclaimed whilstleblowers go to court
27th November 2017 - Buhari to attend EU-AU summit in Abidjan Tuesday 
27th November 2017 - Obaseki writes Edo House Assembly on budget presentation
Home / Cover / National / Wike lauds Dalung for commitment to Nigeria’s development

Wike lauds Dalung for commitment to Nigeria’s development

— 27th November 2017

 

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom  Wike, has lauded the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, for his commitment to the development of a united Nigeria, irrespective of party  affiliation.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Sports at the Government House Port Harcourt Monday, Governor Wike said the Minister of Sports had shown uncommon courage in allowing the state to host the national wrestling championship and the African Wrestling Championship in 2018.

He said: “If we  have Ministers like you, nobody will be talking about political parties. People like you work well for Mr President.  People like you are the ones Mr President need to move the country forward.

“What you have done for Rivers State is not what money can buy. You have by this action introduced a positive for Rivers State.  You are telling the world that Rivers State is peaceful and a place to invest”.

Governor Wike also praised the President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, for his decision  to promote the hosting of championship in Rivers State.

In his remarks, Minister of Sports said that wrestling was traditional to Nigeria, hence, the country would continue to excel in the sports.

He commended  Governor Wike for his investments  in the development of sports, noting that the facilities  put in place for the competition were world class.

The mnister said that over 700 athletes, 300 officials, 24 states and 12 wrestling clubs were participating  in the Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship.

He said, while most States have neglected sports, the governor has promoted sports, thereby enhancing social cohesion.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wike lauds Dalung for commitment to Nigeria’s development

— 27th November 2017

  From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom  Wike, has lauded the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, for his commitment to the development of a united Nigeria, irrespective of party  affiliation. Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Sports at the Government House Port Harcourt Monday, Governor Wike said the Minister…

  • Police nab 3 NANSmembers for murder

    — 27th November 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the death of one Magam Elvis of the University of Uyo during elections for coordinators of the National Union of Nigerian Students (NANS)  held at the Federal University Otuoke over the weekend. The police also confirmed that they have…

  • Court remands ex-Edo deputy Speaker’s sons for attempt to kill father

    — 27th November 2017

    From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City Two sons of a former Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Fred Omoigberai, have been remanded in prison custody by an Evbuoriaria Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Benin-City for allegedly threatening to kill their father and for other cultism-related charges. The charge sheet against the accused read,…

  • Taraba: Bashir Marafa quits PDP for APC

    — 27th November 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Sen. Bashir Marafa of Taraba Central senatorial District, who lost the seat at the Supreme Court to the present Senator representing Taraba Central in the National Assembly to Sen. Yusuf Abubakar, has decamped from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba State. While presenting…

  • 2 foreigners, Nigerian docked for bunkering 

    — 27th November 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi Two foreigners and a Nigerian were Monday docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC )  before the Federal High Court Lagos for allegedly dealing in 300 metric tonnes of diesel without lawful authority. The two foreigners are a Gambian, Baboucar Jallow, a Senegalese, Ndiaga Ba, while the Nigerian is  Abel Bassey, The…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share