Wike is Rivers’ God-sent governor –PDP

Tony John, Port Harcourt

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, has said Governor Nyesom Wike is divinely sent for Rivers people, judging by the transformation the state has witnessed since 2015.

PDP Publicity Secretary, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this yesterday, at the official reception of members of All Progressives Congress (APC), who decamped to the party through the Grassroots Development Initiatives (GDI) in Mogbo, Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

He said, Wike had proved his new vision for Rivers through quality projects spread across the state, soliciting the support of Ogoni people for the governor’s re-election in 2019.

“The APC members’ defection witnessed across the state, showed that Rivers people are appreciative of Wike’s achievements in the last three years.

“His achievements since 2015 have shown that the governor was send by God to transform the state and to give Rivers people hope. What we witnessed today, is a confirmation that he (Wike) was God-sent,” the PDP spokesman said.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Kobani, who is from Ogoni Ethnic Nationality, commended the governor for making Ogoni people stakeholders in his administration.

“You must be committed to ensure the return of Governor Wike for second time. Wike has done much for Ogoni people; and what we need to do for him is to ensure his successful re-election in 2019.

Meanwhile, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters and Strategy, Emeh Glory Emeh, acknowledged the roles played by a chieftain of the APC in Ogoni Ethnic Nationality and member of the House of Representatives, Barry Mpigi, for the success of the rally.

Emeh also lauded the defectors for taking bold decision to abandon the APC, like himself, for the interest and progress of the state.

He said: “What the governor needs is your votes in 2019, and he would not fail in his campaign promises.”