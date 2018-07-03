The Sun News
Wike inspects College of Medical Sciences for commissioning today
WIKE COMMISSIONS MEDICAL SCIENCES BUILDING - RIVERS UNIVERSITY

Wike inspects College of Medical Sciences for commissioning today

— 3rd July 2018

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, inspected finishing touches at the College of Medical Sciences building at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, ahead of the commissioning of the facility today.

Wike was conducted round the structure by the Provost of the College of Medical Sciences, Prof. Raphael Oruamgbo, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Didia and the Pro-Chancellor, Justice Iche Ndu (retd).

The governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the facility and urged the school authorities to ensure it is properly managed.

Also, yesterday, Wike inspected finishing works at the National Industrial Court constructed by his administration. The governor also inspected Court of Appeal building remodelled by the Rivers State government.

The two courts will be commissioned this week as part of the third year anniversary celebration of the Wike administration.

