Wike inaugurates Port Harcourt Water Corporation, NAFEST committee

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the Port Harcourt Water Corporation, in a move to develop a new water supply chain for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government areas of the state.

The governor also inaugurated the Executive Committee of National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) to organise the NAFEST 2018 cultural festival.

Inaugurating the water corporation board yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike urged the members to ensure water flows to homes in the state capital.

“I want to advise the Port Harcourt Water Corporation to work in unity, to ensure water flows to homes for the first time in decades.

“Members of the water corporation have the opportunity of writing their names in gold by delivering on this all-important assignment,” Wike said.

The governor explained that due to the importance of the water project, a commissioner was removed and assigned to work as the acting managing director of the corporation because of his experience and professional competence.

He said the new Port Harcourt water project would be executed through a loan applied for by the immediate past administration, which was approved by former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Wike further said the administration resolved to continue with the project because it is key to the development of the state capital, noting that stakeholders also stressed the relevance of executing the project.

“It will be historic that in our own time, we delivered potable water to Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor council,” he said.

Speaking on the NAFEST committee, Wike advised that the NAFEST 2018, to be held in Port Harcourt, should be of world-class to showcase the cultural beauty of the country.

Responding on behalf of the water corporation, the Chairman, Mrs. Doris Cowan, said the new corporation would work hard to replace the 50-year-old water structure in the state capital. He assured the governor that members of the corporation understand the enormity of the task before them, emphasising that they would deliver on their mandate.

On his part, NAFEST committee Chairman, Mrs Tonye Oniyide, said NAFEST 2018 would be the best in the history of the cultural fiesta.