The Sun News
Latest
30th March 2018 - Wike inaugurates Port Harcourt Water Corporation, NAFEST committee
30th March 2018 - Osinbajo, Tinubu, PDP trade words
30th March 2018 - Gunmen kill 15 herdsmen in Zamfara
30th March 2018 - Soldiers nab 3 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
30th March 2018 - Tears, grief as 11 slain soldiers are buried
30th March 2018 - Jesus has been appearing to me for years –Reverend Sister
30th March 2018 - Southern Kaduna: 6 killed in village attack –Police
30th March 2018 - Lagos: Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter –Catholic Archbishop
30th March 2018 - Why we re-introduced History in school curriculum –FG
30th March 2018 - IPI: Nigerian media ready to host the world –LOC spokesman
Home / Cover / National / Wike inaugurates Port Harcourt Water Corporation, NAFEST committee

Wike inaugurates Port Harcourt Water Corporation, NAFEST committee

— 30th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the Port Harcourt Water Corporation, in a move to develop a new water supply chain for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government areas of the state.

The governor also inaugurated the Executive Committee of National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) to organise the NAFEST 2018 cultural festival.

Inaugurating the water corporation board yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike urged the members to ensure water flows to homes in the state capital.

“I want to advise the Port Harcourt Water Corporation to work in unity,  to ensure water flows to homes for the first time in decades.

“Members of the water corporation have the opportunity of writing their names in gold by delivering on this all-important assignment,” Wike said.

The governor explained that due to the importance of the water project, a commissioner was  removed and assigned to work as the acting managing director of the corporation because of his experience and professional competence.

He said the new Port Harcourt water project would be executed through a loan applied for by the immediate past administration, which was approved by former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Wike further said the administration resolved to continue with the project because it is key to the development of the state capital, noting that stakeholders also stressed the relevance of executing the project.

“It will be historic that in our own time, we delivered potable water to Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor council,” he said.

Speaking on the NAFEST committee, Wike advised that the NAFEST 2018, to be held in Port Harcourt, should be of world-class to showcase the cultural beauty of the country.

Responding on behalf of the water corporation, the Chairman, Mrs. Doris Cowan, said the new corporation would work hard to replace the 50-year-old water structure in the state capital. He assured the governor that members of the corporation understand the enormity of the task before them, emphasising that they would deliver on their mandate.

On his part, NAFEST committee Chairman, Mrs Tonye Oniyide, said NAFEST 2018 would be the best in the history of the cultural fiesta.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wike inaugurates Port Harcourt Water Corporation, NAFEST committee

— 30th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the Port Harcourt Water Corporation, in a move to develop a new water supply chain for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government areas of the state. The governor also inaugurated the Executive Committee of National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) to organise the…

  • Osinbajo, Tinubu, PDP trade words

    — 30th March 2018

    • Buhari: We seek to replace poverty with prosperity • Don’t be used again, PDP replies ex-Lagos gov  Ismail Omipidan; Moshood Adebayo; Juliana Taiwo; Chinelo Obogo; Ndubuisi Orji The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, yesterday, turned the 10th Bola Tinubu colloquium to a platform to showcase its achievements in the last three years, especially in human capital development,…

  • Gunmen kill 15 herdsmen in Zamfara

    — 30th March 2018

    Again, blood flowed in Zamfara State yesterday as gunmen believed to be cattle rustlers reportedly killed 15 herders in the latest bout of violence in herding communities in the state. The police spokesman for Zamfara State, Muhammad Shehu, said: “Bandits attacked Bawon-Daji village yesterday and killed 15 people.” His account was corroborated by a senior…

  • Soldiers nab 3 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

    — 30th March 2018

    • Army urges group to embrace amnesty Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has said that its troops on internal security operations in the North East have arrested three suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Borno State. According to the director of army public relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, the terrorists were nabbed…

  • Tears, grief as 11 slain soldiers are buried

    — 30th March 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna IT was a sober atmosphere as the remains of 11 soldiers killed by bandits at Kampanin Doka village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State were laid to rest at the Commonwealth Cemetery, Kaduna. The bandits had attacked the village on the night of March 20, killing 11 soldiers who…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share