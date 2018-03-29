Wike inaugurates P’ Harcourt Water Corporation, NAFEST c’ttee

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has inaugurated the Port Harcourt Water Corporation, in a move to develop a new water supply chain for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor has also inaugurated the Executive Committee of National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) to organise the NAFEST 2018 cultural festival.

Inaugurating the Port Harcourt Water Corporation, on Thursday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt , Governor Wike charged the members to ensure that water flows to homes in the State capital.

Said he, “I want to advise the Port Harcourt Water Corporation to work in unity to ensure that water flows to homes for the first time in decades.

“Members of the Port Harcourt Water Corporation have the opportunity of writing their names in gold by delivering on this all important assignment”, Governor Wike said.

The governor explained that due to the importance of the water project, a Commissioner was removed and assigned to work as the Acting Managing Director of Port Harcourt Water Corporation because of his experience and professional competence.

He said that the new Port Harcourt Water project would be executed through a loan applied for by the immediate past administration, which was approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Governor Wike further said that the administration resolved to continue with the project because it is key to the development of the state capital, noting that stakeholders also stressed the relevance of executing the project.

“It will be historic that in our own time, that we deliver potable water to Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas,” he said.

Speaking on the NAFEST Committee, Governor Wike advised that the NAFEST 2018, to be held in Port Harcourt, should be a world-class to showcase the cultural beauty of the country.

Responding on behalf of the Port Harcourt Water Corporation, Chairman of the Corporation, Mrs. Doris Cowan, said that the new corporation would work hard to replace the 50-year old water structure in the state capital.

He assured the governor that members of the Corporation understand the enormity of the task before them, emphasising that they would deliver on their mandate.

Chairman of the Executive Committee on NAFEST, Mrs. Tonye Oniyide, said that NAFEST 2018 would be the best in the history of the cultural fiesta.