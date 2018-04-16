The Sun News
Wike inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps board
NEIGHBOURHOOD Wike

Wike inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps board

16th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has inaugurated the Board of Directors of the state’s Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency, with a charge to the members  to kick-start the process of recruiting quality operatives for the agency.

Performing the inauguration, on Monday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said there was no going back on the establishment of the agency because it is central to the security of the state.

According to him, “Use your experiences and capabilities to ensure that the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency takes off effectively.

“Start the recruitment process of the operatives. By September, 2018, I expect that the training of operatives would have been concluded and the agency fully operational.”

He charged members of the Agency not to be swayed by the antics of opponents of the establishment of the agency because their duty is vital to the stability of the state.

The governor alerted the nation that some politicians have approached the police to sabotage the scheme by rejecting operatives recruited by the agency.

He said that the State Executive Council would approach  the Rivers State House of Assembly for the amendment of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency law, so that the Police would not be required to vet the recruited operatives as is obtainable in Lagos State.

The governor advised the Board of Directors of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency to recruit only persons that have the interest of the state at heart.

Governor Wike said contrary to criticisms against the agency, they are only to bear light arms subject to the approval of the Police. He said that the light arms to be borne by the agency’s operatives would be for self-defence.

“The Chairman of the Board is a retired Brigadier General, while the Director General is a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police.  We have appointed credible and experienced retired security chiefs because we want the best for the state.

“Now that we have prevailing peace in the state all efforts should  be geared towards sustaining it,” he said.

Responding, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Agency , Brig.-Gen. Dick Ironabare (rtd), assured the government and people of the state that the agency would work to enhance state-wide security.

He commended the state governor for deeming it necessary to set up the new security scheme, which is in line with international best practices of securing communities.

The  Chairman said that the agency would work within the ambit of the law in the discharge of her duties. He said most of the people opposed  to the agency did so because they do not understand its relevance in modern day security framework.

He commended Governor Wike for the support rendered to security agencies across the state as well as the promulgation of stringent laws to check kidnapping and cultism.

Those inaugurated as Board of Directors of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency included: Brig.-Gen. Dick Ironabare (rtd) (Chairman), Chief Casca Ogosu (Member), Mr. Dennis Amachree (Member), Prof. Emenike Wami, (Member), Anthony Uzo Ozurumba, (Member), Uche Mike Chukwuma (Director General), Mrs Victoria Chikeka (Member) and Barrister Nma Omereji (Secretary/Legal Adviser).

