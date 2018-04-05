Wike heads Task Force on illegal road trading

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Executive Council has set up a special task force headed by Governor Nyesom Wike to clear illegal traders from major roads and streets in Port Harcourt and its environs.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Emma Okah, in a statement issued, on Thursday, after the State Executive Council meeting, said the decision to set up a high-powered task force and chaired by the governor, was to demonstrate the irreversible determination of government to rid major roads in the state of the environmental hazards.

Okah added that the decision was to curb sanitary embarrassment and nuisance, which the activities of illegal traders are inflicting on the state and its people.

He stated, “The government notes with sadness the recalcitrance of these street traders, who have continuously dared the efforts of government to keep our roads and environment clean.

“Sadly, they mess up the environment, litter the roads, cause disorder and contribute nothing by way of tax or otherwise, to clean their mess.

“As a government, we owe a duty to those we serve to protect the environment, enhance sanitation and promote order in our state. Illegal traders in our major roads, are on the wrong side of the law and will face the right music”, Okah warned.

According to the Information and Communications Commissioner, the state governor would lead the the operation from Thursday, April 12, saying that the exercise would be a continuous one.

Okah stressed that defaulters caught would be prosecuted according and possibly imprisoned, if found guilty, adding that goods seized during the operation, would likely be confiscated.

He stressed, “Consequently, from Thursday, April 12, 2018, the Governor of Rivers State will lead members of the Special Task Force, in the first phase of their mandate, to flush illegal traders from the roads and affected streets and restore normalcy. The exercise will be a continuing one until the ugly situation is reversed.

“However, it is necessary to warn that in the course of this exercise, traders caught by the special task force may lose their goods, suffer arrest, face prosecution and possible jail term upon conviction. If this happens, the consequences may be unpleasant and unattractive for anyone to test the will of the special task force.

“Major roads and spots to be cleared by the task force in the first phase of this exercise include: Bishop Okoye Street in Diobu, Garrison, Nitel near Garrison, GRA 2 junction, other parts of GRA Phase 2, where illegal tradings are going on, Old GRA, Ikwerre Road, Wimpey Junction, Trans Amadi and others”, the State government warned.