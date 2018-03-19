The Sun News
Home / National / Wike has changed riverine/upland dichotomy in Rivers – PDP

Wike has changed riverine/upland dichotomy in Rivers – PDP

— 19th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Governor Nyesom Wike has changed the aged-long riverine/upland dichotomy, which hindered development.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this, on Monday, at the official reception of defected members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP, through the Grassroots Development Initiatives (GDI), in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

Nwanosike said Governor Wike achieved the feat through numerous ongoing and completed projects spread across the state.

His words, “We have a leader and that is Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State. He is making us proud. He has changed the face of the Rivers people. He has managed our economy very well; he has given us good roads.

“Today, you cannot differentiate between the riverine and the upland, because everywhere is connected by roads, credit to Nyesom Wike. And nobody can change that vision.

“As the spokesperson of PDP, Governor Nyesom Wike has completed every arrangement to complete the internal roads for Kalabari people before he  leaves office.

“Governor Nyesom Wike had come to wipe away the tears of the Kalabaris people. He belongs to all the ethnic groups in the state; that is why his developmental strides spread across the 23 local government areas”, Nwanosike noted.

The PDP spokesman stressed: “We, in PDP, are proud of the governor for proving that he is ‘Mr. Project’. He is a pride of Rivers people; he is a pride of Nigeria”.

He, however, called on Nigerians to join forces with the state governor and PDP, to sack the APC-led Federal Government in 2019, adding that restructuring is the panacea for the nation’s crisis.

“If anybody wants to campaign for the President of Nigeria, if you do not tell us that you will allow us manage our resources, we will not vote you. There is only one thing in 2019 presidential election, that is restructuring. Total restructuring is what we need”.

