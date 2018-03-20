The Sun News
Wike has changed riverine, upland dichotomy in Rivers –PDP

Wike has changed riverine, upland dichotomy in Rivers –PDP

— 20th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State said Governor Nyesom Wike has changed the age-long Riverine and Ipland dichotomy which hindered development.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this at the official reception of defected members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP, through the Grassroots Development Initiatives (GDI), in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

Nwanosike said Wike achieved the feat through numerous ongoing and completed projects spread across the state.

He said: “We have a leader and that is Wike. He is making us proud. He has changed the face of Rivers people. He has managed our economy very well; he has given us good roads. Today (yesterday), you cannot differentiate between the riverine and the upland because everywhere is connected by roads; credit to Wike.

“Wike has completed every arrangement to complete internal roads for Kalabari people before he  leaves office. The governor has wiped away the tears of the Kalabari people.”

