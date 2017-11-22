The Sun News
Wike gives reasons for not taking FG's corruption fight serious

Wike gives reasons for not taking FG's corruption fight serious

— 22nd November 2017

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike, has stated that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government’s  fight against corruption could only be taken seriously if it prosecuted indicted persons who siphoned resources belonging to the  state government. 

Governor Wike said documents and evidence from the state Judicial Commission of Inquiry had been transmitted to the Police and the anti-corruption agencies, but no action has been taken.

Wike who spoke during a courtesy visit by the members of the Okpo Club of Nigeria (Ikwerre Lawyers Worldwide), yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said the sale of Rivers assets was done in  a manner to defraud the state. 

He said majority of the assets were sold to Sahara Limited in very questionable  circumstances as determined by the  Judicial Commission of Inquiry.  

According  to him, the sad aspect of the transactions  by the  immediate past administration was that it paid back $50 million to Sahara Limited on the allegation that it loaned that amount to the  state government. 

He directed the state Attorney General  to commence the process for the unilateral implementation of the recommendations  of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry since the anti-corruption  agencies  have refused to act.

On interventions  in the construction  of Federal Courts in the state, Governor Wike  said his administration was interested  in advancing  the course of justice, hence  the diligent investments. 

He said the National Industrial Court would be completed by next January, adding  that despite the hostilities of the Court of Appeal, the administration  undertook  to remodel the Port Harcourt Division of the court in the interest of justice. 

On state-wide development, Governor Wike noted that the administration  has visible projects  presence in 22 out of the  23 Local Government Areas of the State.

Chairman of Okpo Club of Nigeria (Ikwerre Lawyers Worldwide), Chukwuma Chinwo, lauded the  governor for investing in the revival and growth of the judiciary in the state. 

He stated that achievements in the area of education, health and road infrastructure have changed the landscape of the state. 

The lawyers assured Governor Wike of their support, noting  that they were proud of his achievements as a lawyer.

