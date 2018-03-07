The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - Wike gets kudos for reviving rural economy
7th March 2018 - Tax evasion: FG reviews data of 130,000 high networth persons, firms
7th March 2018 - Nigerian becomes first black elected senator in Italy
7th March 2018 - Syria: 39 die in Russian plane crash
7th March 2018 - Sierra Leone 2018: Jonathan urges credible, peaceful poll
6th March 2018 - Army flags off construction of Camp Buratai in Bayelsa
6th March 2018 - Government seeks tax hike on tobacco, alcohol to fund health
6th March 2018 - Corruption war: We will support Ghana – Buhari
6th March 2018 - 3 persons feared dead as suspected sea-pirates invade Bayelsa community
6th March 2018 - ABU SSANU pullback from nationwide strike
Home / Cover / National / Wike gets kudos for reviving rural economy

Wike gets kudos for reviving rural economy

— 7th March 2018

Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Chukwuemeka Woke, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for reviving the rural economy of the state through the execution of state-wide projects. 

Speaking yesterday after leading some  political leaders of Emohua Local Government Area to visit project sites in the area , Woke said the projects have created employment opportunities and empowered families. 

Woke, who visited the health centre at Ogbakiri in Rumuakundu-Rumuche road and General Hospital, Emohua, said Wike is developing rural communities by planting projects everywhere for the benefit of the people.

“The remodelling of the Ogbakiri community health centre is one of the numerous projects aimed at improving the health of the people. Work at the Emohua General Hospital has also reached advanced stage. 

“We thank the governor for what he is doing for the people. You can see the number of youths working at these sites. Employment has been created and economic activities are taking place,” he said.

Woke urged the youths to support workers at the different project sites for the scheduled delivery of the projects. 

He said the health facilities will be equipped to provide quality healthcare to the people. 

Member representing Emohua state constituency, Sam Ogeh, said the construction of Rumuakundu-Rumuche Road is a fulfilment of the promise Wike made to Emohua people. 

A Commissioner of the House of Assembly Service Commission, Arthur Uchendu said the delivery of projects in Emohua council by Wike is unprecedented. 

He called on Wike to heed the call of the people by contesting for a second term. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wike gets kudos for reviving rural economy

— 7th March 2018

Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Chukwuemeka Woke, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for reviving the rural economy of the state through the execution of state-wide projects.  Speaking yesterday after leading some  political leaders of Emohua Local Government Area to visit project sites in the area , Woke said the projects have created employment…

  • Tax evasion: FG reviews data of 130,000 high networth persons, firms

    — 7th March 2018

    …Gets data from Federal, state agencies, foreign countries Uche Usim, Abuja As the war against tax defaulters gets fiercer, Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Tuesday said the government has identified a fresh batch of over 130,000 high networth individuals and companies whose records show huge underpayment and low tax declarations. Adeosun, who made the…

  • Nigerian becomes first black elected senator in Italy

    — 7th March 2018

    A Nigerian has been elected as senator in Italy, it was announced yesterday. Toni Iwobi of Spirano in Lombardy who belongs to the anti-immigration League is the first black to be so elected in the history of Italy. Iwobi, announced “with great emotion” on his Facebook page that he had been elected to the senate…

  • Army flags off construction of Camp Buratai in Bayelsa

    — 6th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai has flagged off the construction of 16 Brigade Camp Buratai in Elebele, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Buratai said it was a historical milestone noting that just a year ago he was in Bayelsa to flag off the operations of…

  • Government seeks tax hike on tobacco, alcohol to fund health

    — 6th March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Minister of Health Isaac Adewole on Tuesday canvassed for increased consumption taxes on harmful products like alcohol and tobacco, saying the monies realised could be used for funding healthcare in the country. He also stated that the country has the lowest health budget globally, lamenting that the Federal Government has not invested…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share