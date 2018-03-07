Wike gets kudos for reviving rural economy

Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Chukwuemeka Woke, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for reviving the rural economy of the state through the execution of state-wide projects.

Speaking yesterday after leading some political leaders of Emohua Local Government Area to visit project sites in the area , Woke said the projects have created employment opportunities and empowered families.

Woke, who visited the health centre at Ogbakiri in Rumuakundu-Rumuche road and General Hospital, Emohua, said Wike is developing rural communities by planting projects everywhere for the benefit of the people.

“The remodelling of the Ogbakiri community health centre is one of the numerous projects aimed at improving the health of the people. Work at the Emohua General Hospital has also reached advanced stage.

“We thank the governor for what he is doing for the people. You can see the number of youths working at these sites. Employment has been created and economic activities are taking place,” he said.

Woke urged the youths to support workers at the different project sites for the scheduled delivery of the projects.

He said the health facilities will be equipped to provide quality healthcare to the people.

Member representing Emohua state constituency, Sam Ogeh, said the construction of Rumuakundu-Rumuche Road is a fulfilment of the promise Wike made to Emohua people.

A Commissioner of the House of Assembly Service Commission, Arthur Uchendu said the delivery of projects in Emohua council by Wike is unprecedented.

He called on Wike to heed the call of the people by contesting for a second term.