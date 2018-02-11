The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Wike donates N500m grant to PAMO University

Wike donates N500m grant to PAMO University

— 11th February 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has donated N500 million grant to PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) and promised the sponsorship of 100 Rivers students in the institution yearly for a period of five years.

Wike made the promise yesterday at the formal installation of the former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, as the Chancellor of PUMS and commencement of the university, at Iriebe in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State. He said that Rivers State government has invested much in healthcare and medical education in the state, adding that with two faculties of medical sciences in two prominent universities in the state, the state would soon become a hub for medical training and certification of doctors. His words: “During our campaign, we promised to address the challenge of healthcare and medical personnel in the state. To run our healthcare programmes, we established at the initial time, Faculty of Medicine in Rivers State University.

“The addition of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, comes with expanded opportunities for our young ones to pursue their passion and become qualified professionals in the medical field and contribute to the growth of the educational system. “With two faculties of medical sciences in two universities, Rivers State will soon become a medical hub for training and certification of medical doctors and health care professionals in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are glad to have PUMS as beneficiaries of this new partnership and to demonstrate our commitment, therefore, Rivers State Government has approved a grant of N500 million to support the development of the university. “In addition, the state government will also enter into memorandum of understanding with PUMS, where we will be sponsoring 100 Rivers State students yearly for five years.”  In his address after installation as the Chancellor of the institution, former Head of State, Gen. Abubakar, noted that the inability of the institutions in Nigeria to meet up with medical-related programmes standard gave birth to PAMO University of Medical Sciences.

He stressed that less than five per cent of qualified candidates were able to gain admission into medical programmes.

“Over the last decade, Nigerians have witnessed a phenomenal growth of private universities arising from the inability of public universities to cater for the demand of applicants seeking admission every year.

“Recent reports have shown that less than five per cent of qualified candidates are able to gain admission into medical programmes in all Nigerian universities. PAMO University of Medical Sciences will strive to address all these challenges as it aims to achieve global excellence in terms of teaching, research and community services.

Earlier, in his speech, proprietor of the institution and former governor of the State, Dr. Peter Odili, exalted God for the inspiration and the successful completion and commencement of the school. 

He lauded the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, Prof Abubakar Rashers, for his inspiration that set up the institution, the Federal Government for providing them the licence to operate, Governor Nyesom Wike, for his support and encouragement, and all those who have in several ways contributed to the success of the project, which he said was a historical one.

Uche Atuma

