Wike dissolves cabinet

From: Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has dissolved the State Executive Council.

The governor directed all former commissioners to hand over to their respective permanent secretaries.

Governor Wike, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, thanked the former commissioners for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The sack of all the commissioners came within 24 hours after his Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Austin Tam-George, tendered his resignation.

No reason was given by the governor for reliving his commissioners of their appointments.

Governor Wike had earlier fired the Commissioner for Works, Harrison Iheanyichukwu.

The Information Commissioner’s resignation last Friday, was contained in a letter he addressed to Governor Wike, dated June 23, 2017, adding that he had already handed over to the director of administration in the ministry.

Tam-George did not give any reason for the decision, but thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve the state.

The commissioner for information was the only commissioner in Wike’s administration, to resign his appointment.