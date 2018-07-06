Wike’s development strides

Dan Amor

The hardworking governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is gentle but dynamic. Except when provoked, Wike is so gentle and unassuming that he could easily be classified as a man who cannot hurt a fly. This disposition has become a defining factor in his political career. But Wike does not suffer fools gladly. Variously described as the hero of the 2015 general elections who ensured that the people of Rivers State monitored their votes till the last minute and made sure their votes counted. In terms of political activism and sagacity, Wike dwarfs all others.

Adequately informed of the time-tested Biblical injunction that one should count one’s blessings and name them one by one, and given the fact that in our clime, if you failed to name what you have achieved, your opponents would name them as their achievements, Wike had decided to let God and mankind note the spread and dimensions of his towering achievements in just three years of calling the shots in the state as governor. Also, not a handful of the critics of the administration knew that before Wike, developments were largely concentrated in Port Harcourt, the capital city, much to the detriment of the rural dwellers who needed governance most.

Not many knew that several communities were not accessible as they had no motorable roads; even as the people were living without potable water and at the mercy of sicknesses and diseases. Today, the story has changed. Given Wike’s legendary love for his people, his elan to hold even his political adversaries in thrall, a few can behold this action governor and not feel a sense of shame and inadequacy. Wike exudes confidence that wows. The governor’s grasp of issues are astounding. But, again, it is his vision and determination to provide comfort for his people that is the thrust of his political philosophy. If you recall that it is the same Rivers State in which governance was kept on hold as the legislature and judiciary were proscribed for about two years that Wike has turned to a new haven in which people now go about their normal duties without molestation, you will understand the Wike phenomenon.

The sense of energy and optimism generated by the governor’s bold attempt to create a new model state in the Niger Delta, in spite of all odds, could have easily given way to disillusionment if his government did not turn visionary rhetoric into something more substantial. With some of the best hands in the media industry at the helm of his media team, the antics of those sponsored bookmakers’ intent on running him down pale into insignificance. After the sense of drift that was the lot of the people in the recent past, in spite of intensive media hype, the state is experiencing a refreshing moment. Wike has managed simultaneously to accept much of the legacy of his predeces- sor while creating public excitement about his own idea of good governance. He is attacking excruciating poverty and underdevelopment head-on through the commissioning of massive developmental projects.