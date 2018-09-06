Wike commends Ibiyeomie for contributing to Rivers’ devt.

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has commended the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, for his contributions to the development of the state.

Speaking after inspecting ongoing construction of Salvation Ministries headquarters and permanent site of its secondary school in Igwuruta, on Wednesday, Governor Wike said giving back to society is vital to the empowerment of the less privileged.

The governor, who was guided on the project inspection by Pastor Ibiyeomie, urged other clerics to emulate him.

In the words of the governor, “If you don’t come in here, you will think it is just a church being built. But, inside is something else.

“Look at the school. It is a foundation for moral upbringing. See the facilites. Why would the children not be given the best.

“I want to encourage others to emulate what Pastor David Ibiyeomie is doing to contribute to the development of the state. It is not just being a pastor. We have gone beyond that”.

Governor Wike also said by teaching the word of God and contributing to the training of future leaders, the cleric has set the stage for greater development.

He said the magnitude of the project was such that even a state government would find it difficult to execute.

The governor continued, “I commend him and I pray God, in His infinite mercy, will give him the capacity to complete the project.

“This is for the state. It is not for him. This school can compete with any school abroad”, he said.

He also commended the Salvation Ministries for the creation through the execution of the project.

In his remarks, Pastor Ibiyeomie said that he was inspired by God to embark on the project.

He added that a five-star hotel would be constructed within the premises to accommodate people from outside the state.