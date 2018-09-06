– The Sun News
IBIYEOMIE

Wike commends Ibiyeomie for contributing to Rivers’ devt.

— 6th September 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has commended the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, for his contributions to the development of the state.

Speaking after inspecting ongoing construction of Salvation Ministries  headquarters and permanent site of its secondary school in Igwuruta, on Wednesday, Governor Wike said giving back  to society is vital to the empowerment of the less privileged.

The governor, who was guided on the project inspection by Pastor Ibiyeomie, urged other clerics to emulate him.

In the words of the governor, “If you don’t come in here, you will think it is just a church being built. But, inside is something else.

“Look at the school. It is a foundation for moral upbringing.  See the facilites. Why would  the children not be given the best.

READ ALSO: PDP’ll crush APC in 2019, says ex-Immigration boss, Parradang

“I want to encourage others to emulate what Pastor David Ibiyeomie is doing  to contribute to the development of the state. It is not just being a pastor.  We have gone  beyond that”.

Governor Wike also said by teaching the word of God and contributing to the training of future leaders, the cleric has set the stage for greater development.

He said the magnitude of the project was such that  even  a state government would find it difficult to execute.

The governor continued, “I commend him and I pray God, in His infinite mercy, will give him the capacity to complete the project.

“This is for the state. It is not for him. This school  can compete with any school abroad”, he said.

He also commended the Salvation Ministries for the creation through the  execution of the project.

In his remarks, Pastor Ibiyeomie said that he was inspired by God to embark on the project.

He added that a five-star hotel would be constructed within the premises to accommodate people from outside the state.

 

