Home / National / Wike calls for prayers for Nigeria’s stability

Wike calls for prayers for Nigeria’s stability

— 17th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that unless God intervenes in the situation of Nigeria, the country would slide further into developmental stagnation.

The governor stated that Nigeria required special prayers to ensure that it remains stable, despite the refusal of some top government officials to respect the rule of law.

Wike spoke yesterday, during a courtesy visit by members of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship at the Government House Port Harcourt.

He said leaders should fear God and respect the rule of law in the interest of the country.

The governor noted that the withdrawal of the security details of the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, indicated a fundamental problem of lawlessness under the present dispensation.

He said: “If we don’t seek the face of God, there will be no hope. Leaders should fear God and respect the rule of law.

“If God does not intervene in Nigeria, the future is not bright. Nigeria requires prayers. What happened in Anambra State is a coup against a constitutionally elected governor “.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to work with the Church in the State because it is the pillar of his State.

He commended the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellow for promoting Christian unity, noting that with unity, the society would experience faster progress.

Earlier, the National President and International Director of Full Gospel Businessmen (Nigeria), Architect Ifeanyi Odedo, declared that the prayer of the fellowship was that the State under the leadership of Governor Wike, would excel beyond expectations.

He thanked God for raising a man like Wike, who is addressing the developmental challenges of the State and re-positioning the Rivers.

“There is a great rejoicing in the land. The enemy might not be happy, but the truth is that you are doing a great work and we appreciate you.

“We want to identify with the laudable efforts Your Excellency has undertaken in this State. Thank God, Who has been faithful to this State for raising a man like you, who has become a transformer”.

The Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship are in the State for the Regional Convention of the South-South.

Wike calls for prayers for Nigeria's stability

— 17th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that unless God intervenes in the situation of Nigeria, the country would slide further into developmental stagnation. The governor stated that Nigeria required special prayers to ensure that it remains stable, despite the refusal of some top government officials to respect the rule…

