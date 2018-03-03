The Sun News
Wike berates Rivers APC leaders for not attracting projects

3rd March 2018

— 3rd March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, for failing to attract tangible projects to the state since 2015.

Governor Wike said that the Rivers APC leaders, who are working with the failed APC Federal Government, should remain quiet because they could not deliver.

The governor spoke, on Saturday, after the flag-off of the construction of Umueze-Umuogba-Umuokpurukpu-Umueke-Umunju-Umuellechi-Eberi road in Omuma Local Government Area of the state.

In the words of the governor, “The Federal Government has no tangible project in Rivers State after close to three years in government. These APC leaders from Rivers State have been unable to attract a single project.

“If you know that you cannot deliver projects to the people of Rivers State, you better keep quiet and allow us develop the state”.

The governor said that as a Minister of State for Education, he was able to attract 22 key projects to the State and grants for Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic.

While thanking the people of Omuma Local Government Area for their overwhelming support, Governor Wike assured them that they would enjoy key projects.

Wike noted that his administration has linked Omuma communities to the National grid, while the General Hospital, Eberi is nearing completion.

He said: “There is no way that Omuma Local Government Area will not continue to benefit from key projects. The lawmaker representing Omuma State Constituency, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwogu, has performed creditably and we can see his constituency project.

“Those, who represented Omuma Local Government Area in the past, what is their legacy. For this administration, we shall develop the area”, Governor Wike said.
He stated that his administration has prudently managed resources and placed the development of the state ahead of other considerations.

Governor Wike called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate and make public her findings on the printing of fake result sheets by Rivers APC and the use of the Police to manipulate the Rivers East Senatorial District election .

In his remarks, member representing Omuma constituency, Nwogu, thanked the State governor for his commitment to the development of the area.

He assured the governor that the people of Omuma Local Government Area would support his re-election.

Commissioner of Works, Dum Dekor, said that the road spanned 16.2 kilometres and would cover seven communities of the Local Government Area.
He added that 350 youths would be employed during the execution of the road project which will last nine months.
Highpoint of the occasion was the defection of APC members led by Chimezie Nwogu, to the people.

