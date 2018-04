Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the establishment of a committee for the management of Rumuokoro Market and Park.

A statement by Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the governor directed the committee members, including Chief Owhonda Emmanuel (chairman), Mrs Ifeoma Rose Ayeoze (Non Indigenous Traders Union Rep) (member), Mrs Rose Nwanwa Okoro (Indigenous Traders Union Rep)(member), Mr. Wike Sampson Chidi (Obio-Akpor Council Rep)(member), Mr. Emeka Okocha (Okoro Clan Rep)(secretary), Mr. Iyke Orlu (NURTW Rep)(member) and Mr. Onu Ikeani (member), to liaise with the special adviser to the governor on special projects for the immediate commencement of work.