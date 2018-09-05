Wike and his achievements

Governor Wike wasted no time in stepping into the rotten Trans-Amadi Industrial Area. This was the pride of Rivers State, the garland in the Garden City.

Emma Okah

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike met an economy that was on halt by the time he took over as governor on May 29, 2015. All he has done since that day has been to unlock the economic potentials of Rivers State and attract investors back to their once-beloved Garden City. He has deliberately created ‘sugar-policies’ to sweeten the city to the taste of businesses and investors.

There may be need to remind businesses how it was by the time Gov Wike came into office three years ago. Rivers State was in economic comatose. No investor was happy because there was total insecurity, the courts had been shut, meaning that all cases that needed judicial intervention had to grind to a halt. The thousands of lawyers that make a living in the Rivers State jurisdiction had to shut down their offices. Some joined their wives in other businesses while others simply relocated. The number of executive kabu-kabu taxis increased. The crowd that mills around the Rivers State High Court area for numerous services such as restaurants, typing, affidavits and other notary services disappeared. That sector of the economy crashed and stopped.

It was sad that the state government was no longer able to pay salaries. This is a key economic booster because when the state releases between N7 billion and N9billion in any months to the economy, this automatically boosts the economy of the region as buying peaks. Parents pay their landlords who use the revenue to solve their personal problems and leave the government alone. The failure to pay salaries and pensions simply stifled a major sector of the economy of this state. There was gloom and apprehension all through that period, making the populace to wait in high anxiety for rescue, which came on May 29, 2015.

It was so sad that the state government was no longer in a position to discharge its obligations to the industrial sector. Business owners were faced with impassable roads, near total absence of power supply, water, social services, security, etc. Industries were fleeing and unemployment reached its peak. The economy had simply stopped functioning. This needed pragmatic approach, determination and focus; which Wike came to represent and to reproduce.

Gov Wike started by launching several wars to liberate the economy of the state and to attract fleeing enterprises, and this needed sweeteners. He began to clear the blocked roads everywhere. He created the Operation Zero Porthole, which began to fill all potholes and repair short patches of roads in all parts of Port Harcourt. This was meant to free businesses to be on the move. It is clear that stagnant businesses result to a stagnant economy. Between then and now, the governor has been repairing roads, completing abandoned ones, initiating new ones and creating easy passages for businesses, goods and services. All roads leading into or out of state capital have been rescued. The most recent is the commissioning by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of the International Airport link road, popularly called Obiri Ikwerre road. Many visitors including leaders of the organised private sector (OPS) especially the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have often hailed the action.