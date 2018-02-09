The Sun News
Wike alleges FG plot to rig 2019 elections

Wike alleges FG plot to rig 2019 elections

— 9th February 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded plans to print illegal gubernatorial ballot papers for Rivers, Delta and Akwa Ibom States, that will, according to him, exclude certain newly registered political parties as a premise for the nullification of the elections of the three States. 

Wike made the claim Friday, February 9, when he received a letter of nomination as “Independent Newspapers Political Icon of the Year 2017”, saying that credible intelligence available to the Rivers Government indicated that the indiscriminate registration of new political parties by INEC is for the purpose he described.

“All the mass registration of new political parties is a deliberate plan by INEC to manipulate elections in three States,” the governor said.

“Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta States have been earmarked for the printing of ballot papers where some newly registered political parties will be excluded as a ground for the nullification of the elections by the tribunal.

“After the nullification by the tribunal as planned, EFCC will be used by the APC Federal Government to arrest the three governors so that they will not be around during the repeat elections,” he alleged.

The governor further claimed that another strategy of the APC-led Federal Government is to use security agencies to unleash vicious violence on the day of the governorship elections in the three states to facilitate cancellation by INEC.

He also suggested that holding of the presidential election ahead of other elections is yet another scheme in the poll rigging plot he alleges.

Governor Wike said that the APC-led Federal Government has performed poorly and have nothing to campaign on except, according to him, to use INEC and security agencies to rig the coming elections.

“APC is not a political party in the true sense of the word. It is a congregation of people who did not want former President Goodluck Jonathan to continue in office for personal reasons.

“The fight against Jonathan was not in the interest of Nigeria. They have realised their mistakes, but they lack the courage to apologise because of their ego. If you move around you will see that things are bad,” said Wike.

The governor urged journalists to explain to Nigerians the need to elect a credible Federal Government in 2019.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Independent Newspaper, Mr. Ade Adigun, said that the newspaper nominated the governor as the Political Icon of the Year 2017 because of his commitment to the development of democracy.

He commended him for his contributions to the revival of the PDP as a viable opposition in the country.

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 9th February 2018 at 6:53 pm
    Man proposes ,but God has all the power to approve or dis prove at His WILL.I urge all men & women of honour to that Nigeria shall the present unfortuate storm this Nation is confronted wt due our delibrate sins against fellow Nigerians.I pray we shhould allow our creator & all knowing God in Heaven to preserve our,b4 bordreing ourselves abt 2019 Gen Elections,wnich is pregnant & no one could predict the type of Child is going to bear.Nigeria Call Obey.

  2. susan 9th February 2018 at 9:02 pm
    Bloody liar, he knows his criminal government is a dying dog. The days of fooling Nigerians are over. This man destroyed PH and we want him out so Rivers can be what it used to be, where every one came to have a great time and show love to one another not the RIVERS OF BLOOD this horrible man turned it into. Good riddance.

Latest

Buhari approves retirement, dismissal of justices

— 9th February 2018

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE Following recommendations from the National Judicial Council (NJC), President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the compulsory retirement of Honourable Justice A. F. A Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and the dismissal from office of Honourable Justice O.O Tokode of the Benin Division of the Federal High Court….

  • Kogi donates 15,000 hectares of land to FG for cattle colony

    — 9th February 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday, in Abuja, officially handed a letter conveying the donation of 15,000 hectares of land to the Federal Government for the latter’s cattle colony programme. The governor said the people and government of the state were ready for the cattle colony programme in the state. Speaking…

  • Gunmen kill three, injure three in Benue community

    — 9th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Three people have been reportedly killed, with three others injured, after some gunmen attacked them at Tsowka Stream, at Anyii, in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in his office on Friday said the Police Special Forces Team deployed to…

  • Herdsmen attacks: Air Force to establish operational units in Taraba, Benue, Nassarawa

    — 9th February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force said it has concluded plans to establish a Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Taraba State to curb the incessant attacks by herdsmen on innocent farmers in the country. Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who made this known, also said the Air Force has…

  • Calabar: Kidnappers on rampage, abduct five businessmen

    — 9th February 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Palpable tension has gripped Calabar’s business community as five businessmen have been abducted by hoodlums within three weeks in the Cross River state capital. Investigations revealed that while one Ifeanyi and Lazarus, spare parts dealers, were kidnapped two weeks ago, an electrical parts’ dealer and contractor popularly known as ‘But Why’ was whisked away on…

