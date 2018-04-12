The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Wike advocates independence of legislature
12th April 2018 - 993 corps members relocate from Kebbi, as 1,288 completes exercise
12th April 2018 - FIIRO seeks deeper synergy between research institutes, varsities
12th April 2018 - My husband always demands for anal sex, woman tells court
12th April 2018 - Herdsmen killings: Food crisis looms in Nigeria
12th April 2018 - Health workers insist on nationwide strike
12th April 2018 - Stop Benue killings, Group urges FG
12th April 2018 - FRSC recovers 166 stolen cars at registration points in 5 years – Oyeyemi
12th April 2018 - Empower Nigerian returnees from Libya, Europe, NACTA urges FG
12th April 2018 - Lagos students walk for Ambode’s re-election
Home / National / Wike advocates independence of legislature

Wike advocates independence of legislature

— 12th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on National and State Assembly Commissions to provide strong and effective institutional support to the legislative houses, for greater independence of the legislature.

Wike made the call, on Wednesday, while declaring open the seventh National and State Assembly Commissions Conference in Port Harcourt,  saying that the effective performance by the National and State Assemblies would help in the development of democracy.

According to him,  “It takes strong, independent and efficient National and State Assembly to advance these basic development goals.  Legislative  houses also need strong and effective institutional support to be effective.  This is where the role and relevance of National and State Assemblies becomes necessary.

“The creation of the Assembly Service Commissions is vital as it has made the National and State Assemblies one of the most independent in Africa”.

The governor explained that the recruitment, promotion and discipline of parliamentary staff by the National and State Assembly Commissions, ensure that the executive does  not control the legislative arm.

He said that  there is need for a cooperative relationship between the National and State Assemblies for the entrenchment of democratic values  at all levels.

In an address, Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, Dr. Adamu Fika, said in spite of the benefits of the State Assembly Service Commission to the development of the legislature, many states were yet to establish their commissions.

He appealed to all state governments yet to establish their Assembly Service Commission, to do so for the independence of the legislature.

In the words of Fika, “The theme of this year’s conference, which is, ‘Enhancing synergy for service delivery in the legislature ‘, is meant to strengthen the foundation of the legislative service by building a strong collaboration to enhance nationwide synergy for service delivery”.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, represented by Deputy Chief Whip, Parley Iriase, said the House would work towards ensuring that the all states establish their Assembly Service Commission.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Omolori, said that the conference was necessary as it would build  the capacity of parliamentary staff to work effectively.

Also speaking, Chairman of Rivers State Assembly Service Commission, Chidi Amadi, said that the State was glad to be the first to host the conference after seven years.

 

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wike advocates independence of legislature

— 12th April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on National and State Assembly Commissions to provide strong and effective institutional support to the legislative houses, for greater independence of the legislature. Wike made the call, on Wednesday, while declaring open the seventh National and State Assembly Commissions Conference in Port Harcourt, …

  • CORPS Kebbi

    993 corps members relocate from Kebbi, as 1,288 completes exercise

    — 12th April 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Kebbi State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Alhaji Lawal Turawa, has said that  of the total  2,183 corps members deplored to the state for 2017 batch A’ stream one, 993 relocated to other states as 1,288 successfully completed their one year mandatory National Youths Services Corps (NYSC). Turawa who…

  • FIIRO seeks deeper synergy between research institutes, varsities

    — 12th April 2018

    NAN Director-General, Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Prof. Gloria Elemo, has called for deeper synergy between research institutes and universities toward commercialising research products. Elemo made the call in an interview, on Thursday, in Lagos. She said that collaboration among universities, research institutions and industries was critical for the development of skills, creation…

  • My husband always demands for anal sex, woman tells court

    — 12th April 2018

    NAN A house wife, Asma’u Sulaiman, on Thursday, prayed a Sharia court at Magajin Gari Kaduna to dissolve her marriage with her husband over frequent demand for anal sex. Suleiman also told the court that her husband, Nura Ahmad, has been assaulting and accusing her of infidelity. “There was a time I went to my…

  • Herdsmen killings: Food crisis looms in Nigeria

    — 12th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos President of Middle Belt Arise, Samuel Odumu Okpe, has declared that Nigeria is being threatened by a food crisis as a result of the unabated killings of farmers and conquest of lands by rogue Fulani Herdsmen in the region. Okpe said that most farmers in Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Southern Kaduna, Kogi, Adamawa…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share