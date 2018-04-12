Wike advocates independence of legislature

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on National and State Assembly Commissions to provide strong and effective institutional support to the legislative houses, for greater independence of the legislature.

Wike made the call, on Wednesday, while declaring open the seventh National and State Assembly Commissions Conference in Port Harcourt, saying that the effective performance by the National and State Assemblies would help in the development of democracy.

According to him, “It takes strong, independent and efficient National and State Assembly to advance these basic development goals. Legislative houses also need strong and effective institutional support to be effective. This is where the role and relevance of National and State Assemblies becomes necessary.

“The creation of the Assembly Service Commissions is vital as it has made the National and State Assemblies one of the most independent in Africa”.

The governor explained that the recruitment, promotion and discipline of parliamentary staff by the National and State Assembly Commissions, ensure that the executive does not control the legislative arm.

He said that there is need for a cooperative relationship between the National and State Assemblies for the entrenchment of democratic values at all levels.

In an address, Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, Dr. Adamu Fika, said in spite of the benefits of the State Assembly Service Commission to the development of the legislature, many states were yet to establish their commissions.

He appealed to all state governments yet to establish their Assembly Service Commission, to do so for the independence of the legislature.

In the words of Fika, “The theme of this year’s conference, which is, ‘Enhancing synergy for service delivery in the legislature ‘, is meant to strengthen the foundation of the legislative service by building a strong collaboration to enhance nationwide synergy for service delivery”.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, represented by Deputy Chief Whip, Parley Iriase, said the House would work towards ensuring that the all states establish their Assembly Service Commission.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Omolori, said that the conference was necessary as it would build the capacity of parliamentary staff to work effectively.

Also speaking, Chairman of Rivers State Assembly Service Commission, Chidi Amadi, said that the State was glad to be the first to host the conference after seven years.