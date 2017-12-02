The Sun News
81,871 people live with HIV/AIDS in Ondo
2nd December 2017 - Wike accuses agents of  FG of de-marketing Rivers
2nd December 2017 - BREAKING: Dozens feared dead in twin blasts in Borno
2nd December 2017 - Osinbajo, Ooni, Emir Sanusi, Obi of Onitsha, others for Akarigbo coronation
2nd December 2017 - 260,000 persons living with HIV/AIDS in Ebonyi — Commissioner
2nd December 2017 - Over 300,000 living with HIV in Benue – AHF
2nd December 2017 - Challenges of running a university in Nigeria – Prof Otunta, MOUA VC
2nd December 2017 - Has Toke Makinwa turned femme fatale?
2nd December 2017 - Folorunsho Alakija’s gesture for women
2nd December 2017 - High society storm Tola Adegbite fashion brand launch
Wike accuses agents of  FG of de-marketing Rivers

2nd December 2017

From TONY JOHN, Port  Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike  has declared that deliberate efforts by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to de-market the state are counter-productive to the interest of the nation.

Governor Wike, who spoke at the weekend, at a state dinner organised for the contestants of Miss University Africa Beauty Pageant, at the Government House Port Harcourt, regretted the unnecessary acts of sabotage  by agents of the APC. when it comes  to hosting national and international events  in the State.

He said: “If you de-market Rivers State that produces the wealth of the country, then, you are de-marketing Nigeria.

“The fear they have is because we are delivering, while  they are not performing.  They don’t want the world  to see the transformation taking place here”.

He specifically cited the efforts made to stop the African Wrestling Championship from holding in the State and the plots to stop the Minister of Sports from participating in the just concluded Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship.

He said that Rivers State  was open to investors as his administration has created the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“We are willing to partner with investors in the areas of agriculture, skills development and other key areas”, he said.

The governor noted that the contestants of the Beauty Pageant from the 54 countries of Africa were the greatest marketers of the State, as they would continue  to promote the State long after the competition.

While urging the contestants to also focus on education, Governor Wike said women have the capacity  to compete in all human endeavours.

He said under no circumstances should women beg for placements as they have the requirements  to struggle and win political and economic contests.

Earlier, the Coordinator of Miss University Africa Beauty Pageant, Mr Taylor Nazzal, said the pageant would  project Rivers  positively to the entire continent.

He lauded Governor Wike for creating unity in diversity by hosting African Queens from the 54 countries.

Speaking on behalf of diplomats, Namibian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Peingeondjabi  Shipoh, said that all African Missions  in the country would join Governor Wike in developing the State through the invitation  of key investors.

Secretary to the  State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, in a remark, said that Rivers   is witnessing rapid growth because of the leadership of Governor Wike and the right investments his administration has made in peace and security.

The event was laced with traditional dances, comedy and contemporary music.
Wife of the Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike led the African Queens for dinner, while toasts were said for the contestants, the State and Nigeria.

