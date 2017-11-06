The Sun News
Wigwe named 2017 W’African Business Leader

— 6th November 2017

Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of  Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has been recognised as ‘West African Business Leader of the Year 2017’ by the All Africa Business Leader Awards (AABLA), in partnership with CNBC Africa.  The announcement was made at the Annual AABLA Regional Dinner, held weekend at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos and attended by industry executives from around West Africa.

 The annual AABLA award sets to honour business excellence and leaders who have made considerable impact on their industry and the community.

 Speaking on the awards, Alexander Leibner, said this marks the start of what is set to be another memorable AABLA season, honouring business excellence across the continent.   According to the organisers, this award celebrates individuals who exemplify the best in African leadership as well as African business leaders who epitomize the core values of a successful leader, strength, innovation, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight – values that are imperative to carving out a powerful business in a Pan-African and global economy.

 Receiving the award, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, said, “It’s an honour to be shortlisted among some of the most powerful West African Business Leaders that I have ever come across and extremely humbled to be the recipient of such a prestigious award…”

 Winning this is a recognition of our commitment to delivering banking excellence to our customers. We remain focused on the realization of our strategic intent of becoming “Most Respected African Bank” and continue to explore opportunities in markets and sectors across the continent that will enable us achieve this vision.”

 

The 7th Annual ABBLA hosts three regional events in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria before moving on to the AABLA Finale which is scheduled to hold November 30th, 2017 in South Africa.

