Wife denied sex for 3 years gets reprieve

— 18th January 2018

NAN

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi in Ibadan, on Thursday, January 18, dissolved a 12-year-old marriage due to irreconcilable differences between the couple.

The case was instituted by 36-year-old Raliat Ajila, who accused her husband, Sola Ajila of denying her sex for three years.

Raliat had told the court that her husband, with whom she had two children, had abandoned her in a rented apartment and relocated to his newly-completed house with another woman.

According to her, trouble started seven years ago when she noticed that the defendant was having extra marital affairs.

“I caught him with three women on different occasions and this made us quarrel always.

“There was a time he was infected with STDs and urinated blood but I stood with him and healed him of the disease.

“He had refused to sleep with me since 2015 and all efforts to make him perform his conjugal role failed.

“Instead he married another woman and relocated with his new wife to his newly completed house,” Raliat stated.

In his defence, Ajila, said he deliberately denied her sex because of her bad attitude, stressing that Raliat was in always cursing him and that he lost his job because of the curses.

The defendant, who confirmed marrying another wife and relocating to his new house, asked the court to uphold the request of his wife and dissolve the marriage because he was not ready to continue with the union.

The President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, held that both parties had consented to the dissolution of their union.

“Evidence of the estranged couple has proven that both were tired of the marriage and the court has no option than to do what they requested.

“The marriage is therefore dissolved and parties are free to go their separate ways without any molestation.” Balogun ruled.

He further directed the defendant to pay N7, 000 as monthly upkeep allowance for the children.

He also ordered Ajila to be responsible for the children education and other needs.

