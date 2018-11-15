My dear Shirley,

The word infection can be the cause of a lot of unnecessary scares if not correctly understood. But to escape the fear snare, here is wisdom. It is Sexually Transmitted Infection you want to run away from. When infection is not qualified by the phrase “sexually transmitted” there is very little to worry about. You see, the vagina itself is not sterile but contains a lot of germs (although beneficial). The astute physician knows what to treat and what to ignore, even when laboratory results show what looks like infection. This is because isolating certain germs in medical tests of urine and semen and even high vaginal swabs does not necessarily mean there is infection. Germs may be present in a beneficial relationship with the host; that is they may be living as commensals and not pathogens in the host’s system.

Sediments can be present without infection of any kind. And even if true infection is present, it may be a general germ or a germ that causes only urinary tract infection, which is not the same thing as a sexually transmitted infection. See a good doctor who will take time to interview, examine and lab-investigate both of you and get to the root of this. But don’t shut down the marital bed because of so-called infection that cannot be found in medical laboratory tests but exists only in the realms of speculation. Such behaviour is what causes even morally upright men to stumble. Stop the sex ban. Please be wise. You can call the helplines.