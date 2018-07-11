Widow, family in agony, as strange storm kills father of five

Isa, our correspondent learnt, was working at a building site when the windstorm forced him and his co-workers to scamper in different directions for safety.

Isa took cover in a nearby house but, unfortunately, the wall of the house collapsed on him. The family that owned the house escaped alive, but by the time Isa was pulled out of the debris, he was dead.

His bereaved wife, 27-year-old Rashida, recalled seeing her husband at the site close to their house as she was going to the market.

“I passed the area and I saw him working. He didn’t see me, so I just proceeded to where I was going because I didn’t want to disturb him,” she told Daily Sun.

Two months ago, the couple had moved into their own property, a brick house with the windows yet to be fixed and the wall yet to be plastered. In spite of the meagre finishing, the home served as a shelter from the devastating windstorm in the area.

Compared to the houses situated in the suburb of Tirwun, most of them unplanned and substandard, the home of the Adamus was solid enough to withstand the windstorm.