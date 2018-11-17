At 8 pm, under the cover of darkness, Yebaah had dumped the baby inside a dustbin near a motherless baby home at No 20 Haileze Street, Asokoro.

Ngozi Uwujare

It came as a bolt from the blue when policemen knocked on the door of the Yebaah family and informed them of the intent to arrest their 20-year-old daughter for murder. The accusation, grave as it was, turned out irrefutable. The suspect, Success Paul Yebaah, a pastor’s daughter, was alleged to have murdered her two-day-old child on October 18, 2018, after the shocking discovery that the boyfriend that put her in the family way had vanished.

At 8 pm, under the cover of darkness, Yebaah had dumped the baby inside a dustbin near a motherless baby home at No 20 Haileze Street, Asokoro. Unknown to her, her hospital card had fallen to the ground, only to be picked up by a Good Samaritan who alerted policemen on patrol. After retrieving the baby’s corpse, the policemen headed to the General Hospital with the card. The subsequently accessed the medical record, called the phone number on the file and were led to the doorstep of the culprit. Success Paul Yebaah was consequently arrested on October 20 and the case transferred to the Homicide Section State, State Criminal Investigation Department.