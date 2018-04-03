The Sun News
Why you shouldn't throw away an overripe banana

3rd April 2018

IndiaToday

Most of us tend to throw away overripe bananas, fearing they would no longer be fresh, and therefore, not fit to eat.

Although overripe bananas may not really look very appetising–the fruit turns soggy while the banana peel may turn black or brown–they are very good for our health.

Here are the benefits that you can draw from consuming an overripe banana:

 

  1. It prevents or delays cell damage

An overripe banana is rich in antioxidants, which, according to livestrong.com, is beneficial in preventing or delaying cell damage in one’s body. This, in turn, lowers the risk of diseases. It also improves our immune system.

 

  1. It is easier to digest

As a banana ripens, the starchy carbohydrates in them convert into free sugars, thus making these bananas easy to digest, according to dailysuperfoodlove.com. Green bananas, on the other hand, contain starches that are hard to digest.

 

  1. It can help you combat cancer

When a banana becomes too ripe, its peel turns a few shades darker. The dark spots on the peel create Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), a substance that can kill cancerous and abnormal cells, mentions healthy-holistic-living.com, in one of its articles.

 

  1. It relieves you of heartbun

According to sun-gazing.com, an overripe banana works as an antacid. The smooth texture of the banana lines the stomach walls and protects it from harmful acids and irritation.

 

  1. It is good for cariovascular health.

As livestrong.com mentions, bananas are rich in potassium, regardless of their ripeness. This means that eating overripe bananas can keep your cholesterol levels in check. The fiber in a banana, on the other hand, can reduce the risk of a heart disease. The iron and copper in bananas are needed for good blood count and hemoglobin levels.

So, the next time you find bananas turning brown, do not throw them away.

