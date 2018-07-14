Why I won’t take up movie roles again – Seyi Shay, singer

Having made a bold statement in music, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua aka Seyi Shay, is set to carve a place in Nollywood. With a new movie, Lara and the Beats where she played the lead role and featured alongside top acts, the singer-turned-actor is ready to shatter the glass ceiling in the industry.

In this chat, Seyi Shay speaks about the sacrifices she made to feature in the film and her relationship with Vector among others. Enjoy it.