Emmanuel Onwubiko

Few hours back, I strolled into one of the key offices under the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a singular matter for constructive dialogue with a friend who is a senior aide of President Muhammadu Buhari. My concern was on the observed lack of observation by the mainstream political parties of the policy framework that greeted the 1995 Fourth United Nations women conference in the Chinese capital of Beijing which basically recommended certain percentages of women inclusion in all aspects of political governance globally. Under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) out of the seventeen key goals, the number five demanded gender equality in terms of appointments into decision making process.

Given the lack of adherence by the major political parties to the basic imperative of observing gender mainstreaming in deciding aspirants to run for public offices in the forthcoming election, I was seriously worried by the decline in the number of women that emerged from the fratricidal warfare that was termed the party primaries of such major political platforms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leading opposition party of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Of the two mainstream national parties, only the All Progressives Congress (APC) picked very insignificant percentage of women aspirants to run for the available slots in the forthcoming elections in 2019. Adamawa has two women who got tickets to stand for office of Senators out of the three slots.

On the other hand, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which for over the decade respected the mainstreaming of women participation in governance, unfortunately did very badly. Take for instance the Federal Government that was administered by the former university don Dr Goodluck Jonathan between 2011 and 2015, made sure that women got a greater chunk of the top flight federal appointments. Women got 33 percent of top appointments made by the administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan according to statistics made available by the Nigerian Institute of Management. Women, for instance, headed both the petroleum and the national economy portfolio for the duration of the President Jonathan’s era.