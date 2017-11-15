The Sun News
Why we’re tirelessly supporting Obiano, by Ikechukwu Anazodo

— 15th November 2017

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Anambra State Coordinator of Obiano Solidarity Movement (OSM), Mr. Ikechukwu Anazodo, has explained why, despite all odds, the group has steadfastly supported Governor Willie Obiano all through his campaign missions.

In a brief chat with journalists, on Wednesday, at his Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Council Area of Anambra State residence, Anazodo revealed that it took the group two years to observe and study the governor and his achievements before coming out to setup the Solidarity Movement in his support.

He said that politics should be set aside to appreciate someone’s effort as a political leader, adding that what Governor Obiano had achieved s in the areas of security and payment of workers’ salaries were enough to return him for a second tenure.

Anazodo’s words, “We have called series of meetings and visited people in their homes to preach the good news of Obiano’s achievements because we are convinced that he will do far better in his second tenure. During the campaign we as members of Obiano Solidarity Movement toured 19 out of the 21 Council Areas with the Governor and 14 Council Areas with his wife to observe popular yearnings for his second term.

“It was not easy but we did it because of the love and passion we have for the Governor. We believe in the Willie Obiano candidature, though we are from different political parties. In the Obiano Solidarity Movement (OSM), one of the pre-requisites is for you to have a voter’s card. If you don’t have a voter’s card, you cannot be our member.

“We want Anambra people to come out enmass and vote for Obiano on Saturday. We are giving the Governor our full support because we are confident he will do better in his second tenure,” he concluded.

