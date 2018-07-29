– The Sun News
Latest
29th July 2018 - Why we’re interested in Nigeria’s mining industry, by South Korea
29th July 2018 - FG moves to revive textile industries
29th July 2018 - Princess Latifat Momodu: How I became Olokun ambassador
29th July 2018 - Kwankwaso’s defection, Kano and implications for 2019
29th July 2018 - Keke rider’s wife gives birth to 5 babies
29th July 2018 - Elections: Vote buying, a looming monster
29th July 2018 - APC chieftain docked for alleged rape, remanded to prison
29th July 2018 - Halt campaigns, don’t break INEC’s rule, Buhari urges supporters
29th July 2018 - 2019 elections: INEC raises concerns over funding
29th July 2018 - Madumere: When the hunter becomes the hunted
Home / National / Why we’re interested in Nigeria’s mining industry, by South Korea
MINNING

Why we’re interested in Nigeria’s mining industry, by South Korea

— 29th July 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The government of South Korea has expressed desire to invest in the Nigerian mining sector and renew the collaborative efforts of both countries.

South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Lee In-tae, disclosed to newsmen in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, that there are many South Korean investors who are interested in investing in Nigeria because of the abundant resources in the country.

According to him, South Korea is now ready to revive the MoU signed with the Ministry in 2004 as a result of his country’s desire to strengthen trade between the two countries.

“I am here to find out the best way to collaborate with Nigeria in the area of mining, I know that there are many mineral resources in Nigeria, I am not an economist nor a geologist but I have the energy to promote the relationship between Nigeria and South Korea.” he said.

READ ALSO: FG moves to revive textile industries

The envoy further said that South Korean investors who were interested in investing in Nigeria have been hampered by a dearth of geological information on the mineral types and occurrence in Nigeria.

In-tae urged the ministry to make available to his embassy the necessary information for onward transmission to investors back in his home country.

Reacting to South Korean Ambassador’s plea, the Minister assured him that immediate steps would be taken to supply his office with all the relevant details as the Ministry is ready to revive the previous MoU.

Bawa noted that Nigeria has a lot to learn from South Korea in many aspects especially in the area of minerals development, now that the Nigerian government is focused on diversifying the economy.

The minister noted that before now, Nigeria’s major collaboration with most countries has been in the area of oil and gas.

“Nigeria is known for oil and gas while very little is known about mineral resources but Nigeria has lot of potentials in minerals.

“We have major minerals that are needed in the world market including Tin, Zinc, Gold, limestone and so on and we seek collaborations with countries that have relative advantage in terms of technology and capacity,” he said.

He noted that South Korea is very important in the world economy and is worth doing business with, being a country that has moved not just from a developing country to a developed country but to a major economy in the whole world.

“We need to revive the MoU with your country so that we can continue from where we stopped especially in the area of capacity building, machinery, geological data and other collaborations that will further strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and South Korea,” he noted.

READ ALSO: Elections: Vote buying, a looming monster

He, however, called on South Korean investors to beam their light towards the Nigeria Mining Sector and reassured them of favourable terms and conducive environment.

Speaking on the 2004 MoU, Special adviser to the Minister on Technical Matters, Mr. Olapade Davies, revealed that the Memorandum on development of mineral resources has a lifespan of five (5) years.

He said the process of reviving the MoU is already in progress and would be concluded during the Bi National Conference that will be organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this year.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MINNING

Why we’re interested in Nigeria’s mining industry, by South Korea

— 29th July 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja The government of South Korea has expressed desire to invest in the Nigerian mining sector and renew the collaborative efforts of both countries. South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Lee In-tae, disclosed to newsmen in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Abubakar…

  • TEXTILE

    FG moves to revive textile industries

    — 29th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Several years after textile industries in the country had gone moribund, the Federal Government has concluded plans to resuscitate the sector by supplying the needed raw materials -cotton to all industries across the country. Acting Director-General of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Alex Akpa, who disclosed this to newsmen, during a press…

  • IMPLICATIONS

    Kwankwaso’s defection, Kano and implications for 2019

    — 29th July 2018

    One of the most visible implications of the present drama is that President Buhari is most unlikely to retain a commanding position in Kano any more. Desmond Mgboh, Kano. On Tuesday, the former governor of Kano State and strongman of Kano politics, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC)…

  • RAPE

    APC chieftain docked for alleged rape, remanded to prison

    — 29th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Bayelsa State, Chief Perekeme Richard Kpodo, has been docked and remanded to Okaka prison for two weeks for alleged rape. Kpodo, who had been at logger heads with the leader of the APC in the state former governor Timipre Sylva and was romancing…

  • INEC

    Halt campaigns, don’t break INEC’s rule, Buhari urges supporters

    — 29th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called on his supporters to halt political campaigns so as not to violate the rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as regards the commencement of campaigns. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, called for caution as some…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share