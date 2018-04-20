Why we’re honouring Hugh Masekela at Lagos International Jazz Festival -Sadare

Organiser of the annual Lagos International Jazz Festival, Ayoola Sadare, has revealed that this year’s edition of the show will be dedicated to the memory of the late South African jazz icon, Hugh Masekela, who died earlier in the year.

According to him, the event will hold on Monday, April 30, which is globally recognised as the International Jazz Day, at the arts and culture hotspot, Freedom Park, Lagos.

“It is with great pleasure that on our 10th anniversary of LIJF, we will be honouring the memory of the late legendary, cultural statesman and father of South African jazz, Hugh Masekela. Bra Hugh was an inspiration to the jazz community locally and globally. Though, he never performed on the LIJF stage, we believe we owe him a duty to be celebrated for his long and positively impactful life through his music. Hugh Masekela’s spirit lives on through his music which will be with us for a long time,” Sadare said.