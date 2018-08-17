Why we’re holding Premium Times journalists Samuel Ogundipe – Police

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, have explained why Samuel Ogundipe, a journalist with Premium Times who is being held in police custody since August 14.

This is even as the police has vowed that it would not bow to pressure in releasing the journalist.

It said Ogundipe was being held for offences of theft and unlawful possession of restricted and classified documents, inimical to state and national security that can jeopardize peace, breakdown of law and order capable of precipitating crisis in the country

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who made this known, in a statement, said that Mr. Ogundipe is also being investigated and prosecuted under other offences which violate Official Secret Act, Cyber Crime Act, and the Penal Code Law for which he has volunteered statements and is standing trial.

Jimoh, while noting that the Police as a law abiding organisation will continue to ensure that the Rule of Law and its supremacy which are essentials of democracy prevails at all times, however warned that anyone who violates the law must be brought to justice.

He said, “the Force will also ensure that all Nigerians irrespective of profession, practice or carrier are subject to the same Law, and therefore wishes to impress it on the Media to encourage prosecution of all offenders upon whom a prima facie case has been established.

“Every concerned group(s) or interested person(s) should be aware that the matter is in court and the due process of law is being followed.”

READ ALSO: Afreximbank posts $343m H1 revenue

Jimoh’s statement made available to Daily Sun, reads in part, “the Nigeria Police Force’s attention was drawn to the innuendos and misinformation in the media about the arrest and ongoing prosecution of one Samuel Ogundipe of Premium Times online publication by Police Investigation Unit.

“The Force is categorically stating that One Samuel Ogundipe is being investigated and prosecuted for the offences of “theft and unlawful possession of restricted and classified documents” inimical to State/National Security that can jeopardize peace, breakdown of law and order capable of precipitating crisis in the Country.

“Mr. Samuel Ogundipe is also being investigated and prosecuted under other offences which violate Official Secret Act, Cyber Crime Act, and the Penal Code Law for which he has volunteered statements and is standing trial.

“It is factual to state that Mr. Samuel Ogundipe was arrested on the 14th of August, 2018 and on completion of Preliminary Investigation, he was arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction in the FCT in less than Twenty Four (24) Hours of his arrest. He was remanded to Police custody and the case was adjourned to Monday, 20th August, 2018.

“The Nigeria Police Force as a law abiding organization will continue to ensure that the Rule of Law and its supremacy which are essentials of democracy prevails at all times.

“However, individual(s) or group(s) who violates the law must be brought to justice, the Force will also ensure that all Nigerians irrespective of profession, practice or carrier are subject to the same Law, and therefore wishes to impress it on the Media to encourage prosecution of all offenders upon whom a prima facie case has been established. Every concerned group(s) or interested person(s) should be aware that the matter is in court and the due process of law is being followed.

“The Nigeria Police Force and the media are veritable partners in ensuring peace, law and order in the country, but the Force will not compromise or allow an offender to go scot free or pervert the end of justice.

“The Force is hereby assuring all law abiding Nigerians, respected media practitioners and other members of the public of a guaranteed freedom of expression and other rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended, and will continue to hold in high esteem with utmost respect, the views of prominent and notable media unions, practitioners associations and other stakeholders. However, the Force is constrained by the Law to allow justice to take its course and rule of law to prevail in this case.

READ ALSO: Maritime sector’s contribution to GDP underestimated – Dakuku

“Consequently, members of the public are implored to disregard every sentiment being peddled to cast aspersions on the investigation and the ongoing prosecution of the offender in court”.