Why we’re celebrating Tom West 10 years after his demise -Tarrywest

Ten years after he lost his life in a car crash, a charity organization, J. T Tom-West Foundation is set to immortalise the late iconic actor, Joe Tamuno-Bididamaa Tom West popularly known as J. T Tom West.

The thespian died in a fatal car accident on September 28, 2006 on the line of duty in Lagos, leaving behind a benumbed industry. The foremost actor, singer, dancer and film director would have been 51 on July 9, 2016.

In his memory, however, the J. T Tom-West Foundation has put together a memorial concert to mark the 10th anniversary of the actor’s demise on September 28, 2016. And honouring him on the bandstand are top acts like Orits Wiliki, Gloria Ibru, Tarywest, Yinka Davies, Mr. Kool, Zubby Enebeli, Manny Eke, Henry Omereonye, Baba Dee, Safari, Treasure (a Tom West’s group), Hi-Frame, and his son, Mario Tom-West among others. Covenant Child and Dqueen Adesuwa are compeers for the evening.

Fondly called J. T. Da Godfather by those he mentored selflessly, Tom West came into the limelight through the now defunct soap opera, Fortunes. He then went on to feature in movies such as State of Emergency, Heart of Love, She Devil, 11th Hour, Born 2 Suffer, and the NTA 2 Channel 5 theme song.

J. T Tom-West Foundation is a humanitarian organisation designed for showbiz practitioners and sportsmen. Among the objectives of the Foundation is the provision of shelter, food and health support for the less privileged in the entertainment industry.

“This month marks the 10th anniversary of the death of legendary actor, J. T Tom West. That’s why we are putting together a memorial concert in his honour. Through this medium, family members of the deceased, most especially, his children will be catered for,” Tarrywest, a sibling of Tom West, said.