Why we're backing Buhari, by Delta oil communities

Why we’re backing Buhari, by Delta oil communities

— 1st November 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Elders and youth leaders from the Niger Delta region have justified their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the recent approval for the recruitment and training of 10,000 youths from the region for Oil pipeline Surveillance and protection jobs.

The elders and youths speaking through the Host Communities of Niger Delta (HOSTCOM) described the approval from the Federal Government as commendable, saying that the step would ‘create sense of inclusion, empowerment and reduce employment in the region’.

According to HOSTCOM, though the training and recruitment exercise have been done and the beneficiaries have just passed out, the approval by President Buhari to absorb the youths has dismissed doubts over the sincerity of the Federal Government toward the peace process in the region.

A member of HOSCOM from Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and the Clan Heads of the umbrella body of Ijaw Youths, Barr. Mac-Anthony Wariso, told newsmen in Yenagoa, the BAyelsa State capital, that the move by the Federal Government has renewed the confidence of the people of the region in the sincerity of the present administration at fulfilling the peace deal promised after the tour of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

His words, ” The host communities want to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval towards the recruitment of 10,000 youths from all oil bearing and host communities of the region. And also commend the National Chairman of HOSCOM for his doggedness at securing such approval. The recruitment will further reduce youth restiveness through gainful employment and engagement. As a member of HOSCOM, most of the youths being trained will become gainfully employed and oil pipelines will be secured through proper community participation. We urge the President to go further and accelerate the implementation of the approval made. It will go a long way at renewing the confidence of the people in the implementation of the Peace package promised the people of the region.”

