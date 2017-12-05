The Sun News
Home / Politics / Why we’ll present delegates for convention—South West PDP faction

Why we’ll present delegates for convention—South West PDP faction

— 5th December 2017

A faction of the PDP South West Zonal Executive led by Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe says it will present  delegates for Saturday’s  National Convention of the party.

Alhaji Ibrahim Kolawole, the party’s Coordinator of the  Mobilisation and Organisation Committee in the South West Zone, said this on Tuesday  in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ibadan.

Kolawole said the outcome of a case before the Court of Appeal in Lagos on Monday further affirmed  that the  Ogundipe led-executive  remains the authentic zonal executive committee.

He maintained that  Gov.  Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and  a former governor of Ogun,   Gbenga Daniel, had failed in their bid to take over the structure of the party in the South West Zone.

”The case has been adjourned till April 12, 2018, which indicates that the earlier judgement of the lower court in favour of Ogundipe-led PDP executive in the South West subsists  and remains  binding.

”So there is no controversy on who and who will represent the southwest states at the Dec.  9 national convention, ” Kolawole stated.

He also ruled out the possibility of organising  a  parallel congress,  saying the Ogundipe group would present delegates at the convention and abide with the outcome.

Two factional groups are claiming to be the authentic executive of the PDP in the Southwest Zone.

While  the Eddy Olafeso-led executive is loyal to the Ahmed Makarfi group, the  Ali-Modu  Sheriff camp has Ogundipe as its South West chairman.

The Ogundipe executive also has the support of  Buruji Kashamu, the senator representing Ogun East.

(Source: NAN)

