Why we want Uzoh as candidate –APC delegates

Three days to Anambra governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress, some of the party’s delegates have spoken highly of one of the aspirants, Dr. Obinna Uzoh, businessman, philanthropist and chairman/CEO, GUCOZ Group Limited.

One of the delegates, Mrs. Remy Okeke, speaking on APC choice of candidate, said the must be proactive. She said: “They must produce, not just a candidate who has the capacity to win the election, but who must also have the capacity to bring positive change and development to Anambra State. The current political environment in Anambra State, squared against the variables and qualities mentioned shows that Uzoh is the candidate deserving of the party’s ticket. He is a humble teacher, a qualified lawyer, a seasoned administrator, an astute businessman and an altruistic philanthropist.

“His elaborate exposure to these areas of human endeavours has helped nurture his private business enterprises from very humble beginnings to large concerns in Law Practice, Mechanical/Civil Engineering, Oil & Gas Services, Finance & Securities Management, and Agro Business. It is this same experience we know that he will employ to achieve the needed growth in the state’s economy and set her on the right track for positive development.”

Continuing, Okeke said: “We the delegates are the major stakeholders in the decision process of who emerges as candidate of our great party for the elections. We owe the party the duty to produce a man who can turn around the fortunes of the party in Anambra State by winning the elections and thus remove the APC in Anambra State from being the opposition to its rightful place as the party in power. However, we owe even a much higher duty to the good people of Anambra State to also produce a candidate with a penchant for good governance and who can deliver to the people the dividends of democracy. The candidate must have a track-proven record of positive performance and a time-tested disposition of deploying resources at his disposal to deliver such projects that benefit the entire public.

“We the delegates have painstakingly assessed all the aspirants who have declared intention to contest the elections and we have found that Uzoh is the only man with all these qualities and thus, is best suited for the job. He is a man of the people and is well popular and respected. Indeed, he has done so much for the good people of Anambra State and beyond with his personal resources and this has so endeared him to the people.”

Speaking on the antecedents of Uzoh, another delegate, Mr. David Ifebuzo, stated: “Uzoh has established small scale enterprises for indigenes of Anambra State, and provided boreholes, rural electrification and donated transformers to towns and villages in Anambra State. The Skill Acquisition and Youth Empowerment Programs which he has been executing through his Obinna Uzoh Foundation (OUF) has indeed touched the lives of many a youth in this state. He is the right man to become the Governor of this state.”

Also speaking, another delegate, Uche Okafor, described Uzoh as an altruistic philanthropist who has been committed to making positive improvements in the lives of people. According to him, “Uzoh has awarded scholarships to several students in primary, secondary, colleges of education, polytechnics and universities across the country with special scholarship award to indigenes of Anambra State in Medicine, Law, Accountancy and Engineering, etc. He single-handedly built and donated an ICT and Skill Acquisition Centre at the All Hallows Seminary Onitsha, constructed and equipped several computer and science laboratories in secondary and tertiary institutions in Anambra State, and also distributed text books and instructional materials to schools across Anambra State.”

“He built and donated a three-storey youth hostel at the Holy Family Youth Village, Amansea, Awka to the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha for use by students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. The hostel runs on 24-hours power supply daily and is fully maintained by Uzoh. On some occasions, Uzoh provides free meals and medical outreaches for students occupying the hostel.”

“He single-handedly built and donated a 3-storey building for the Law Faculty of Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State. This building is one of the main reasons why the institution’s law programme was accredited by the Council of Legal Education and is fully maintained and serviced till date by Uzoh.”

“Considering the current downslide in our educational system, we need a man like Uzoh to revamp that sector and put the state in the number one position in education in Nigeria.”

On Uzoh’s the personality and his love for the well-being of the ordinary man in Anambra State, a delegate, Hon Patrick Akobo stated: “I directly benefitted from the free medical outreaches sponsored by Uzoh and organised by the St. Charles Borromeo Hospital Onitsha for some selected towns and villages in Anambra North senatorial zone. The doctors went to rural communities in the zone and provided healthcare to the villagers.”

“In 2012, when heavy floods sacked several communities in Anambra East & West, and Ogbaru Local Government Areas of Anambra State submerging homes, farmlands, schools, churches, police stations, hospitals and other structures, so much that the then Government of Anambra State led by Governor Peter Obi had to appeal for help from the Federal Government and other good spirited Nigerians, Sir (Dr.) Obinna Uzoh came to the rescue. Uzoh brought relief materials worth several millions of Naira and had them distributed to the affected areas. Together with his team from the Obinna Uzoh Foundation (OUF) he toured the entire areas to assess the level of damage and to determine can be done to help the lives of the people in the area.”

“He also came to assist the Amansea community with portable water during Ezu River pollution. All these he did with his personal resources and is a direct pointer to what he can do if entrusted with the management of the state’s resources. Surely, this is the kind of man we want as Governor.” He further described Uzoh as “the answer to all the questions currently being peddled in the Anambra political environment.” “Uzoh comes from the Anambra South senatorial district (precisely Ihiala L.G.A) which has only had a single term of four years under Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, whereas the Anambra Central has had 11 years in power and Anambra North has also had a single term of four years with an overwhelming agreement on lack of confidence and poor performance. Thus, equity dictates that the baton goes South.”

“As regards the Church in the Anambra State, none of the other aspirants is widely accepted by both the Catholic, Anglican and other religious denominations like Uzoh. He has done so well for the Churches and other non-religious organizations. He singlehandedly built the All Saints Catholic Church, Ihiala and completed the St. Silas Anglican Cathedral, Ihiala. Uzoh has sponsored several persons on pilgrimage to Israel. He has been recognized by the Pope as a Knight of St. Gregory (indeed, he is the only Papal Knight in the race) and has also been recognized by the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) as a distinguished friend and patriot, as a result of many years of accomplished achievements to God and humanity. Other religious and non-religious bodies have also bestowed him with other deserved honours.”