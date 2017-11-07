Why we suspended strike, by Zamfara NLC

From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) has said it decided to suspend its two months’ strike it declared over the nonpayment of workers promotion arrears, pension and other entitlements, due to the respects it accords the elders of the state.

The NLC said that the elders in the state showed concern about the plight of workers and took it upon themselves to intervene between the union and the state government had failed to find a solution to the lingering face-off.

Addressing pressmen, in Gusau, the state capital, after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, NLC chairman in the state, Comrade Bashir Mafara, said the state elders played a vital role in ensuring that the two months labour strike in the state was resolved and based on their fatherly intervention the union decided to suspend the industrial action.

“The NLC had listened to the elders forum which asked the labour leaders to allow them speak to the state governor, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar to find lasting solutions to the face off,” he said.