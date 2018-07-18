Why we signed MoU with other political parties – ADC

– The Sun News
Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has explained why it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with other political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections in the country.

National Chairman of the party, Ralph Okey Nwosu said the agreement was aimed at forming a formidable coalition to flush out President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) from power next year.

According to him, signatories to the MoU will soon undertake a study to get the perception of Nigerians about the various political parties to know which of them has an acceptable presidential candidate to be fielded.

Nwosu said the situation of things in the country has not only become unbearable but has reached a dying point, and appealed to Nigerians who are committed to the happiness, welfare and survival of the nation to come to her rescue.

He said the ADC stands for unity, oneness and justice, noting that these virtues were missing in the present polity as a result of the bloodbath that herdsmen/militia groups and other criminal elements have imposed on innocent, defenseless and unarmed citizens.

The ADC chairman spoke in Asaba, Delta State capital during the inauguration of state and local government executives of the party as we as the opening of its secretariat.

He commended the chairman of the party in the state, Prince Joe Chukwu and members of his executive for the massive mobilization of party faithful, and urged them to sustain the tempo in order to win elections next year.

In his remark, Prince Chukwu described the ADC as the new destination for politicians in search of political hope, adding that the party has adopted the policy of 30% youths under 49 and 30% of women in all organs of the party.

According to him: “The ADC has thrown its door open for good men from APC, PDP and indeed all political parties who are tired of mediocrity in their parties to come out and work for the good and progress of Nigeria.

“It is obvious that from these developments, the two erstwhile dominant parties in Nigeria, the APC and the PDP are on their way to the grave to be buried. In Delta State, the battle to reclaim power from a party that has held to the reins of power for 17 years has reached feverish heights.”

