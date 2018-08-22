Why we returned to PDP – Gemade

Our reception in PDP so far has been very good. We have no problem whatsoever. We have signed a memorandum of understanding with provisions for every single item that was brought on board for discussion

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator representing Benue North East senatorial district, Barnabas Gemade, speaks on some burning national issues ranging from his recent defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) back to the PDP and efforts being made to ensure that all aggrieved PDP members are reconciled and reunited to form a formidable force in the build up to the 2019 general election. He also debunked claims that he may have stepped down for the former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam.

As one heading the negotiation team of the PDP, what reception have you received so far in your reconciliatory effort in the PDP?

Our reception in PDP so far has been very good. We have no problem whatsoever. We have signed a memorandum of understanding with provisions for every single item that was brought on board

for discussion. And that document spelt out everything in great details. So, there is no problem. And I think the individual differences from one state to the other were also reflected in the agreement. So, what is left now is implementation and implementation means bringing leaders from both sides to sit together and agree on how they want the implementation to be done. So, that is the stage where we are and so far, everything is on track.

You are among the founding fathers of PDP, you left probably because you felt your interest was not protected. Now, you are back to the party. How are you sure it will be protected this time?

When I left PDP, I stood my election as senator and I won. That means that the people never lost confidence in me. They still have that confidence in me. So I don’t need to rebuild any confidence. What I need to do is to tell them that what used to happen in the party is no longer happening there. Where we went was worse and therefore, we have ensured that we come back and together join hands to do what is good for our people. And that is what we have come back to do.

At the National Assembly, we are hearing of moves to remove the Speaker and Senate President. Do you think the APC will succeed?

That process ought not to be a fight. It’s statistical process and therefore, you must follow the rules. They have no chance whatsoever. That is why they started through illegal means of barricading state assembly and National Assembly to cause things to be done. All of those have failed and those who were perpetrating this have been sacked from office. So, if you believe that you can carry something through constitutionally, you will not first go too illegality. The simple fact that they want to use force and illegal means meant clearly that they had no chance. And I don’t think they will ever be able to do it.

As far as we are concerned, every senator, every House of Representatives member represents his own people and does not represent the federal government and therefore, we will not carry out what the federal wants. We will carry out what our people want. And our people want a free country where there is liberty, where there is security for everybody, where there is fairness. And if the federal government cannot guarantee safety of life and property, does not guarantee freedom, does not guarantee liberty and is not even helping on the economy, then we are not bound to do their bidding.