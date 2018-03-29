Why we reintroduced history studies in school curriculum, by FG

The Sun News
Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has explained the reason behind the reintroduction of History studies in Nigerian school curriculum for primary and junior secondary levels.

The government said it was unhappy that new generations of Nigerians seem to have lost their sense of identity and patriotism due to absence of history in school curriculum.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, told newsmen in Abuja, that the content of the curriculum would further expose students to deep knowledge of Nigeria’s founding fathers, political and economic journey, ethnic differences and other knowledge that would enable them appreciate national integration and nation building.

He added that the knowledge would rekindle the spirit of nationalism, nationhood and glory in future generations. “It will undoubtedly provide the transparencies through which values are projected, objectified and demonstrated by human society.”

Adamu was happy that content of curriculum was clearly encapsulated in; concept, origin and peopling, heroes and heroines of Nigeria, geography and environment, economics, trade and commerce, culture and customs, and external contacts.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Prof. Ismail Junaidu, was optimistic that the disarticulated document will deepen positive understanding of traditional values and identities, similarities and differences between ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“It is also targeted at promoting the study of Nigerian and African history as a requisite for better understanding and appreciation of challenges of globalisation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the head of history and diplomatic studies, University of Abuja, Dr. Philip Afaha, said the document was well researched and developed with regard to Nigeria peculiarities.

He, however, countered reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan approved the removal of history from the school curriculum.

“I must clarify that former President Jonathan neither participated in the meeting nor authorized the removal of history from our basic school curriculum.

“On the contrary, the success we recorded thus far was as a result of series of meeting and support received from former President Jonathan and his predecessors.”

