Home / National / Why we re-introduced History in school curriculum –FG

Why we re-introduced History in school curriculum –FG

— 30th March 2018

Federal Government has explained why History was re-introduced into the school curriculum for primary and junior secondary levels.

The government said it was unhappy that new generation of Nigerians do not have a sense of identity and patriotism; largely due to the absence of history in the school curriculum.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, told newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, that the content of the curriculum will further expose students to a deep knowledge of Nigeria’s founding fathers, political and economic journey, ethnic differences and other knowledge that would enable them appreciate national integration and nation building.

Adamu added that the knowledge will rekindle the spirit of nationalism, nationhood and glory in future generations.

“It will undoubtedly provide the transparencies through which values are projected, objectified and demonstrated by human society.” The minister said he is happy that content of the curriculum was “clearly encapsulated in concept, origin and peopling, heroes and heroines of Nigeria, geography and environment, economics, trade and commerce, culture and customs, and external contacts.”

Meanwhile, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Prof. Ismail Junaidu, expressed optimism that the disarticulated document will deepen positive understanding of traditional values and identities, similarities and differences between ethnic groups in Nigeria.

