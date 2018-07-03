The Sun News
ZAMFARA

Why we passed bill to establish Zamfara varsity – House Leader

— 3rd July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Majority Leader of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Isah Abdulmumin, has justified the establishment of the proposed Zamfara State University by the Abdulaziz Yari-led administration.

Abdulmumin said contrary to the criticism that the proposed university was a misplaced priority, since the state was yet to fill its admission quota in surrounding federal universities, the university was envisioned for future development and not just a political stunt as alleged by critics.

Isah stated this, in Sokoto, during the presentation of award of excellence to the deputy Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Zamfara State Council, Alhaji Abdulraqak Bello Kaura, and other indigenous personalities who had distinguished themselves in their fields by Zamfara State Association, Sokoto State University Chapter.

The lawmaker, who is also member of the committee for the‎ establishment of the university, hinted that the state-owned institution would soon commence academic activities on its permanent site located at Talata Mafara based on the recent approval granted by the Nigeria University Commission (NUC).

He said, “What you are referring to as criticism, cannot stop what we have started. Even though we are yet to fill our quota today in the federal universities you mentioned around us, I want to assure you that when established, Zamfara indigenous student wi‎ll constitute 70-80 percent of the student population.”

Hon. Isa, who also represents Talata Mafara North Constituency at the State Assembly where the university would domicile‎, praised efforts of the committee for the establishment of the university.

According to Isa, “After the governor gave his accent to the law establishing the university, we approached the NUC and fortunately, they approved the establishment of the university. its establishment is now at the stage of erecting structures and staff development.

“We also heard that the governor has approved fund for the commencement of erecting infrastructures and discussion is on-going between the committee, contractors and architects on the design of what the university infrastructure will look like.

“The committee for the establishment of the Zamfara state university has also set up modalities on‎ staff recruitment, which is on-going.

“Now that the major works in the establishment of the state university has been taken care of, in no distant time, it will come into reality for the benefit of the people of Zamfara State,” he added.

He described the Sokoto State University as a masterpiece and commended the state government for a well and laudable achievement.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of the Sokoto State University, Prof. Sani Mohammed Dangoggo, who was represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Muhammad Zaiyan Umar, commended the association for recognising the recipients.

He also described the university as a student-friendly institution and urged the students to contribute towards the greatness of the institution in the nearest future.

In his opening remarks, the President, Zamfara State Students Association (ZAMSSA), Comrade Ibrahim Mohammed Busu, said the award was bestowed on the recipients in appreciation of their selfless contributions to Zamfara State.

 

