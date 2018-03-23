Why we organised Mountain Top Mega Concert – MFM’s Pastor Olukoya

Christian Agadibe

The Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos was recently filled to the brim, as members of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) were entertained with different kinds of gospel music at a show tagged: ‘Mountain Top Mega Concert’.

Speaking at the concert, Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer, Mountain of Fire & Miracles Ministries, said performing gospel music is not about singing vulgar songs or dressing or looking weird, but singing wholesome songs for God who originated and loves good music.

Also commenting, Pastor (Mrs) Oyinkansola Akinselure, Chairperson, Mountain Top Mega Concert and Director, Conservatory of Music, said the event was an avenue to launch out and help young artistes showcase their talents and skills in order to get scholarships, sponsorship or record label.

In her words: “Basically, we are trying to push out our young ones. They minister in the church and we are pleased with them; but beyond that, we want them to come out in the world, let the world see what they can do, show their skills, their talent so that record companies can pick them up, scholarship can come up from everywhere, and recording contracts can come up from everywhere, that’s really the purpose of the mega concert,” she stressed.