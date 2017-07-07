Why we offset medical bills, donated items to hospitals –MMM

In continuation of its charity drive, Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM), in conjunction with an NGO, Life Changing Humanitarian Services, visited three hospitals in Ojo Local Governmental Area of Lagos State and distributed provisions, toiletries, blankets and also off-set the bills of 14 patients.

Expressing her gratitude at Oyems B Hospital, Iyana Iba, Lagos, mother of twins, Joy Chilaka, said: “This is a very kind gesture. May God bless MMM and Life Changing Humanitarian Services.”

Appreciating the gesture, Mojisola Oyewo, who had just given birth to a set of twins at KJ Hospital, said: “I am very happy for what MMM has done today. May God bless you abundantly.”

Others who benefitted are Felicia Eze, Hussien Adamu, Chinasa Obieze and Adisa Jamiu.

Commenting, project coordinator for Life Changing Humanitarian Services, Mrs. Oni, said: “At Life Changing Humanitarian Services, our main job is to visit orphanages, hospitals, prisons and other foundations to render humanitarian help which we have done today. This would not have been possible without the support of MMM and we are saying a big thank you to them. As you can see, lives have been touched and the patients are happier. We thank God for this opportunity. We have reached out to many patients and offset the medical bills of 14 of them.”

Speaking, Amaka Benson, Offline Secretary & Events Manager for MMM Charity, said: “This year, MMM Nigeria has stepped up activities in communities from the regular peer to peer donation/charity event to a monthly peer to peer donation and monthly charity events/empowerments in various states of the country.

“Today, we are happy to sponsor this initiative in conjunction with Life Changing Humanitarian Services. Seeing the joy on the faces of these individuals makes us happy and fulfilled as a community that is set to reduce poverty to its barest minimum.

“May greatest joy is the delicate live that MMM has saved today through this NGO by making funds available for the patients who needs blood infusion to survive. I love this Job and I thank God for the privilege to serve humanity via this medium. Long live MMM.”