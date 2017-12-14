Why we need to reason together

Femi, your write-up, Come Let’s Reason Together, in Daily Sun, Thursday, December 7, 2017, was beautiful. Keep it up.

– Azuazu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

08032329091

You made my day

You people can be funny. You mean no more whistleblowing or some got missing? Anyway, you made my day with your piece.

– 08034505095

Timber and calibre

You are a journalist of timber and calibre, worthy of the ink. Your Tale of the Ailing Lion King of July 13, 2017, deserves commendation for its frankness, and vivid citations. More literary astuteness to your write-up. Good day sir.

I shall triumph!

– 08111286333

2019: No vacancy in Aso Rock

Alhaja Aisha Alhassan, the Minister of Women Affairs, should honourably resign over her comments. This is because she cannot bite the fingers feeding her under this government over Atiku Abubakar’s ambition to contest the 2019 presidential election.

She cannot be in this government and be working against the government. It is anti-government activity. It is better she resigns, supports the Atiku she wants in 2019.

The truth is that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock come 2019.

– Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia.

Looters in leadership

One man who called for restructuring has ambition for the 20l9 presidential election. But he has been in government before, why has he not restructured Nigeria? I am not against restructuring but it has to do with somebody’s ambition who brought up this restructuring to get the attention of the people.

Are we going to restructure the minds of our leaders not to steal taxpayers’ money when the opportunity comes to serve their fatherland? The only achievement of our leaders was to loot the treasury.

Restructuring Nigeria is a welcome call but are we going to restructure the minds of leaders who steal taxpayers’ money meant for infrastructural development?

I believe what brought up this restructuring is the agenda of one person who wants to rule by all cost come 20l9. We must go for good leaders against the backdrop of those calling for the restructuring of Nigeria.

Restructuring Nigeria without good leaders, the problems will still be there.

– 08062887535

Restructuring is good

Thanks for your views on restructuring as contained in Daily Sun newspaper recently. It is in line with the ongoing build-up in the South East, South West, South South and Middle Belt.

Kudos.

– Chief Ken, Enugu. 08035984884

Snub APC panel on restructuring

Femi, the Oyegun/El-Rufai panel on the “true definition of restructuring” should be snubbed everywhere in the South. We already know their final report.

– 08037093131

APC still the best

If the truth must be told, one can say that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains to best party for Nigeria. Imagine what could have happened in the North in retaliation to the activities of a criminal gang that calls itself Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at the moment, comparing to when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in power.

By now, we could have seen truckloads of dead bodies heading to the eastern part of Nigeria from the North as a result of the unprovoked attack on the Hausa community in Aba.

But to everybody’s surprise, there was no reprisal from the North. This shows that the APC governors in the area are strong democratic leaders. Let us doff our hats for them.

-Ifeanyi O Ifeanyichukwu. 09092011427

Take Python Dance to Boko Haram

It will yield much fruits if the Federal Government and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, will direct the energy of their so-planned Python Dance against the Igbo to the North East to rescue the said eight rice farmers abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents early in September 2017.

God is watching.

Wonderful piece

Oga Femi, your article in Daily Sun of September 14, 2017, was a wonderful one. Let me assure you that a lot of things will go wrong come 2018. Just open your eyes and ears widely, you will see and hear lots of rubbish and nonsense. Not only rough and tough, I believe their road will be slippery too.

I doff my cap for Alhaja Aisha Jummai Alhassan, the Minister of Women Affairs. Even, Mr. President’s wife, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, made same statement some months back, or have you forgotten?

They are same with my late sister, Prof (Mrs.) Dora Akunyili, Minister of Information in ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s government, may her soul rest in peace. Amen.

– Mr. Obi Sopuluchukwu from Suleja, Niger State. 09053351001

1962/63 population fraud

The census result of 1962 put the population figure of the South at four million above the North, the reason it was cancelled.

It was then reversed during the 1963 census when the population figure of the North became three million above that of the South.

– 08081046942

Our mumu is done

Thanks to Charlie Boy’s campaign that forced President Muhammadu Buhari to return to Nigeria after over 100 days out of office. It remains for constitution lawyers to go to court and seek interpretation whether a President who violated constitutional provision is fit and proper to remain in office.

– Anthony Obi. 08056009586